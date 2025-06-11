Read all about it! Heartfelt tributes to retiring Daniel Island News founder Sue Detar

Readers, advertisers, staff, and community members share their thoughts on Suzanne Detar, the retiring founder and former publisher of The Daniel Island News, who is starting a new chapter in life after leading the newspaper for 22 years....

Delivering papers starts with wrapping them. The whole family, including my mom, would sit in the family living room wrapping hundreds of papers and talking about our day. It was our time together, and looking back, I realize how special those mornings were. My mom was building something from the ground up, and I got to watch her do it with strength, creativity, and heart. Those experiences didn’t just shape the newspaper – they shaped me, too!

Carly Detar Stas, Sue’s daughter

Sue's more than 20-year dedication to The Daniel Island News, its readers, and its advertisers has paid us back 20-fold in dividends.

Tom Werner, Sue’s husband and partner-in-crime

In my more than 30 years of being a journalist, I've never worked for another publisher who cared more for her community, her readers, and her staff. Over the years I've worked with Sue, I've watched how on numerous occasions she put them all first before herself with the utmost integrity and ethical resolve. One of the biggest examples was during the COVID-19 pandemic when so many newspapers were shuttered or their staffs drastically cut; Sue worked tirelessly to ensure the paper continued to publish, her staff continued to be employed and paid, and her readers received the most reliable, timely local news that directly impacted them. I'm proud to be able to call Sue not only my boss, but my friend.

Boots Gifford, copy editor and former DI News editor

I first met Sue when she came to our house on Barfield Street in 2003 to award my husband, Jeff, with a prize from Moo-Na Lisa (former coffee and ice cream shop on the island) for winning the paper’s Mystery Photo Contest. I asked if she might consider letting me write some stories, as I had a background in journalism. Sue enthusiastically said “yes,” and I have been happily contributing ever since! She has been a tremendous mentor to me over the years and my greatest encourager. I will be forever grateful for her guidance and friendship.

Elizabeth Bush, freelance writer and former DI News editor

Sue taught me everything I know — she’s the best boss I’ve ever had and has truly put her whole heart into this paper. She’s the definition of a true mentor. For 22 years, she’s treated this paper like her own baby, caring deeply for every person who’s been part of it and shaping not just the paper, but all of us who’ve worked with her. When she handed the big responsibilities over to us, she said, ‘Tag, you’re it!’ and it felt like one of those full-circle moments you never forget about. I, Patrick, and the rest of the team can only hope to carry on the incredible work she’s built.

Emma Slaven, multimedia reporter

I’ve worked with Sue as a graphic designer for almost 18 years, and she has been a pleasure to work with. She has given me the freedom to be creative without much oversight, which has made my job fun for me. She has been a wonderful boss and friend, and she deserves to wind down and spend time with her friends and loved ones. Thank you, Sue, for your amazing leadership and friendship. May you have many blessings now and always.

Jan Marvin, graphic designer

(Sue) is a true entrepreneur, always coming up with innovative ideas. Sue is a huge part of the way Daniel Island has grown over the years. Not only did she start the paper, but she was also the mind behind the Daniel Island Swim Team and helped to start field hockey. I am waiting for her to call with her next idea!

Ronda Schilling, marketing specialist

Sue, it’s been an honor (and a lot of fun) working with you for more than 15 years. You’ve made such a lasting impression on everyone lucky enough to work with you, and I just want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity to grow and learn under your leadership. Wishing you a retirement full of happiness and new adventures.

Katherine Smith, former office manager

I have been writing the fishing column for about 20 years. Recently, I was asked why I have written the fishing column for so long. My reply was twofold. I like Sue. I appreciate and support the sense of community she helped to build. Sue, our island home is a better place because of you.

Greg Peralta, columnist

I want to extend my gratitude for your contributions to ECCO's permanent food drop locations on Daniel Island. The foundation you helped build has made a tangible difference, providing hope and sustenance for countless families across three counties today and into the future. Sue, may your retirement be as fulfilling and joyful as the change you've brought to the community.

Kay Ulwelling, Edward Jones Investments

I kept the subscription to my hometown newspaper when I moved to DI in 2007, thinking nothing could replace the feeling of community connection it generated together with small-town news coverage and reliability. I quickly learned the DI News filled that gap and more. Have the best retirement, Sue. And enjoy those grandkids!

Connie Deerin, Daniel Island resident

(Taking pictures at) community events over the past four or five years for the paper has given me the opportunity to meet Daniel Island community event organizers who universally love and respect Sue Detar. I've never met a finer person than Sue to work for.

Doug Pinkerton, photographer

After (Sue) read a tiny response I once wrote to an article, she took a huge chance and asked me to write the books column. It has been my honor to be a small part of the DI News since then. Her guiding hand will be sorely missed.

Rebecca Bechhold, columnist

My earliest recollections of Sue dates back to mid-1997. There were only about 50 houses and families living on the island at that time. We started referring to ourselves as pioneers and started to meet to see how we could have input into the development of the island. It was a little later that Sue made a major decision to start a weekly paper for the island. There are few people that have had as much impact on the successful development of Daniel Island as Sue.

E. Mac McBride, former president of the DINA

I moved to the island in 2008. It wasn’t too much after that move that I met the wonderful Sue Detar. Soon I started photographing events for The Daniel Island News. Sue was always so helpful in our collaborations. The other really important thing I will remember about Sue is her willingness to listen to my ideas for possible photo stories. Thank you, Sue, for all you have done for me and the entire Daniel Island community! Peter Finger, photographer

I first met Sue in her backyard on Codner’s Ferry Street. She was one of our very first property owners. She had a drainage problem, and she was right. Our engineer used a ditch solution. She calmly and pleasantly asked if this was our vision for the community. It was not, and we never used a ditch again.

I like to think we have enjoyed a positive relationship since then. Imagine if we had not done right by her given the pulpit she founded a few years later. Thank you, Sue!

Matt Sloan, president and chief executive officer, DI Development Company

Sue is not only a dear friend but also a wonderful business collaborator who has supported me through so many chapters of my life. When I first launched the nonprofit Charleston Field Hockey, Sue was there from day one, coaching, serving on our board, and helping us spread the word through the DI News.

I wish her every happiness in her well-deserved retirement.

Andrea Dussault, Striped Lemon Design

Sue has been a wonderful friend and an enthusiastic supporter of The Rotary Club of Daniel

Island. Sue has been a speaker at our club breakfast meetings more than once (and is) one of a select group of community leaders to be recognized by the Rotary Club with its Paul Harris Community Service Award and this past year was an Honorary Member of our Club.

Chip Law, on behalf of the Daniel Island Rotary Club

We met Sue shortly after the Daniel Island News began publication. She invited us to submit an article for the paper, which became the ‘Dalton & Grace’ (or Drollery) humor column. Sue encouraged us to publish the book "Dalton and Grace," of the best columns from the paper. The acknowledgements section of the book begins, “First and foremost, we thank Sue Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News. She has been a great friend and counselor." Sue and The Daniel Island News have been important contributors to the history of Daniel Island.

Bill and Ann Stevens, columnists

I was a longtime advertiser in The Daniel Island News – 20 years! Being a new business, I felt it was really important to get my name out there in front of as many people as I can. The Daniel Island News was the perfect conduit to do that. Sue and her staff did such a remarkable job with the paper that I continued to advertise semi-weekly to reach all the new people moving to the island. Congratulations to Sue on a well-earned retirement!

Tom Pomposelli, former Daniel Island business owner

I’m a confirmed introvert, and Sue helped me to share college info with the Daniel Island Community. Also, need I mention? She loves pets!

Claire Law, college admissions advisor

I started writing for The Daniel Island News in 2020. My background was in corporate communications and public relations, and I thought writing for the paper would provide a fun and flexible way to keep up with my work. Sue was warm and welcoming and gave me a trial story to write, which she approved, and hired me as a freelance writer. I now have a column called ‘Know Your Neighbor’ and enjoy getting to meet so many interesting people on Daniel Island.

Misty Jo Nelson, freelance writer

Sue’s dedication to telling the stories of Daniel Island with integrity, thoughtfulness, and accuracy has truly been inspiring. She values community, and it shows in how she treats her neighbors and how she treated her staff at The Daniel Island News.

Elizabeth Horton, freelance writer, The Daniel Island News

I believe the Daniel Island News is incredibly important in getting community news to residents and businesses. As a former DINA president, I can say that it was very helpful to have the news preview our upcoming meetings and actually attend meetings to provide a summary article recapping the meeting. I always appreciated the coverage the Daniel Island News provided.

Glenn Williman, former DINA president

Congratulations, Sue, on your well-earned retirement! Your leadership and dedication to the DI News has left a lasting mark on the Daniel Island community. You will be deeply missed, not only for being such a joy to work with, but for your selflessness and the way you always put others before yourself. Thank you for everything you've done to make Daniel Island a better community!

Hannah Richardson, Edward Jones financial advisor

When we first moved to Daniel Island in June 2004, we did not know anyone, nor what activities were available. Every week we eagerly waited for the delivery of Sue's newspaper to learn more about Daniel Island. Sue and The Daniel Island News were our lifeline. Thank you, Sue, for being there for us and helping to make Daniel Island our new home.

Carol & Bob Wood, Daniel Island residents

I started with The Daniel Island News in 2018. Always a wonderful person to work for, Sue’s kindness and compassion really came to light when I was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. Sue let me work remotely from Florida, where I was doing my treatment. She extended deadlines when I didn't feel well. Working while doing treatment gave me a purpose and a sense of normalcy. I will be forever grateful to Sue.



Marie Rocha-Tygh, freelance writer, The Daniel Island News

Sue Detar played a huge role in the success of Daniel Island! Her Daniel Island News became the most sought-after source of community news and entertainment updates, as thousands of families would eagerly await their Wednesday home deliveries. I am personally grateful to Sue for our valued friendship and her many years of hard work on behalf of our beloved community.

Mike White, Charleston Industrial LLC

Congratulations on your retirement after 22 years of visionary leadership! You didn’t just start a community paper, you built a trusted voice that informed, celebrated our families, our business leaders, connected and uplifted this community. I am deeply grateful for your friendship, your inspiration and for the platform and the legacy you leave behind; I do hope we can all do it justice. AND… GO BIRDS!