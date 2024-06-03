Readers speak out about CARTA bus services from DI

As the weather warms and spring approaches, event season on Daniel Island will soon heat up as well.

With concerts, the Charleston Open tennis tourney, and more, traffic to and from the island can be prohibitive, especially with the Beresford Creek bridge closed through the coming sring.

So this week’s question comes from a DI News reader: Would you ride an express upscale passenger shuttle bus from downtown DI to Marion Square with one stop in Mount Pleasant leaving each hour (similar to the IOP shuttle)?

Yes, it would be beneficial to residents and businesses. 68%

Maybe, though every hour might be too often. 11%

No, people won’t use public transportation here. 3%

Other, 18%

Would you ride a Daniel Island shuttle? How often? For what reasons?

• Any form of mass transit no matter how “upscale” it pretends to be, only invites crime! Research any system: large cities to a local mini like Long Island, New York, and gather stats on usage and crime associated with these systems before you go forward and be sure to make results public.

• An hourly DI-Charleston shuttle would be good for concerts, tennis tourney, and other special events. But on non-event days, an hourly bus would probably be too frequent and very lightly used.

• Great idea!!

• No buses please!!! Bringing CARTA to Daniel Island would be the best way to increase crime and decrease public safety.

• It would be great for teens without a license to get to work or to hang out. Great for guests who aren’t comfortable driving downtown. Great for going downtown to eat and shop.

• The IOP shuttle buses are generally always nearly empty. The only way public transportation works is if it is regular and dependable. Every hour might make this possible - but I still don’t think people would use it. Even though parking downtown is a problem, for as often as I go (dinner, entertainment, etc.), I would prefer to have the freedom of my own vehicle.

• No service from/to Point Hope. Last time I checked we are also in the city of Charleston.

• Grocery shopping when Publix closes and visiting friends.

• I would use that shuttle for my everyday commute to MUSC if there was a stop there.

• This would benefit Daniel Island by relieving some of the traffic during concerts and tennis week. I don’t think it needs to be upscale. Just make it affordable.

• I would like any kind of public transportation between DI and downtown (that allows more flexibility of time than the water taxi).

• I’d love public transit, but “upscale” scares me a bit.

• Would ride for events to avoid traffic and parking issues!

• Biweekly

• 2 x week on the weekends

• A few times a month to go downtown for shopping and restaurants.

• Yes, this would be amazing! I would use it very often.

• Weekly, go to downtown Charleston for dinner, etc. I think it would be very popular.

• I think extended evening hours would be valuable to people who want to go downtown for dinner. Reservation system needed.

• Monthly. Dinner, shopping, meeting friends

• Daily and for my employment if the hours worked for me. Make it happen DI and CARTA!!!

• About twice a month. dining and shopping.

• I think we would ride once a week or so.

• A lot! To shop, to eat, to go to work. To not have to drive, but also have reasonably priced safe transport instead of random pricey users. Plus if I’m downtown I can get out to DI once an hour.

• Several times a month – for pleasure – to get to the historic area without the driving and parking hassles.

• 1 time a week at least. Farmers Market on Saturday. Other times to go downtown; maybe once every other week. Great option besides ferry.

• Never.

• Spend the day downtown and not worry about parking. Probably once a month.

• Not sure if I would ride it, but I think it would benefit quite a few people.

• 1-2 times per week. Entertainment in Charleston.

• Once a week. For downtown events.

• At least once or twice a week

• Dining, Spoleto, Credit One!

• Probably at least once a week to go downtown on the weekends. Every hour during the week maybe not as necessary but weekends for sure!

• Once or twice a week so I don’t have to drive in these miserable conditions and no parking worries.

• Never

• It would depend on hours operated. Would be nice to have dinner hours a couple of days. It would be for pleasure as I’m retired.

• Every few weeks It would be convenient to ride downtown for bars/restaurants/shopping similar to DI ferry as long as it was upscale and had convenient times.

• I’d do it once a week to avoid traffic and high parking costs downtown.

