Readers speak out on Clements Ferry corridor needs

The Clements Ferry Road community continues to expand at a fast pace and the number of new residents along with it. So as the population grows, what supporting services or amenities need to expand to keep up?

More retail stores - 9%

More fast casual

restaurants - 18%

More places to socialize with neighbors - 3%

More grocery

alternatives - 9%

More public parks or

Nature trails - 36%

Other 25%

Editor’s note: The response “Nothing. We have all we need” received no votes.

COMMENTS

Tell us what you think is missing along the Clements Ferry Road corridor.

• Public pickleball courts

• Retail parks and fine dining.

• So much room for improvement but especially around retail and restaurant options. Would love to see the following: Walgreens/CVS, Costco, Target, Kairos/Cava, World Market, Sephora, Starbucks, beer gardens/breweries, and gyms. Also some nature trails would be fantastic given all of the beautiful land and sights along the marsh.

• More retail and restaurants are a necessity given the number of homes going up in the area.

• More grocery stores and WALKABLE areas. Community gathering places like parks, trails, athletic fields, community center for other activities.

• Local restaurants. No more chains. And a finished road!

• A second road from Clements Ferry Road to access the Philip Simmons schools area. It’s mind-boggling and unsafe that there is only one way in and out of an area of three schools and a housing development.

• Retail and business expansion can also help with jobs in the area. Especially with the high school nearby and growing the community outwards.

• I drive back and forth to DI from Dunes West every day. The Publix shopping center has a complicated exit that requires going around the circle. I think better planning for quick on and off Clements Ferry. Shopping centers should be more a part of the road than the neighborhood. That shopping center feels very much like it services only the neighborhood. Coffee shop that is a drive through. Better selection of restaurants – only pizza and burgers visible from Clements Ferry. Could use better quality of popular choices like Chinese take out (only one is by Dollar Store). Love Dollar Store – great for cheap essentials. More quality fast food like Chick-fil-A or a healthy drive-through. Maybe a ship mail store that is easy to get to. More high end stores (i.e. furniture and decor) to bring up the perceived level of the corridor. It seems marginal at the moment. A Towne Center style shopping experience.

• Take advantage of the water. It’s right there. Trails!! Make it like the waterfront in DI.

• Banks

• Traffic control. It’s a nightmare.

• Pool

• 1.How about some lighting along these dark 10 miles? If/when the orange cones are removed, it will be even harder to see the road. 2. No more pizza places. 3. A park with a fenced area for dogs to run and play. 4. A Target would be helpful and welcome. 5. A drugstore 6. A big new Goodwill store! 7. There’s a lot of room out here for an IKEA.

• Public Transportation. Not only to get DI and Clements Ferry residents downtown, but to bring workers from the Peninsula and the northern regions here to staff the food services, shops and offices.

• More casual dining restaurants with healthier options, Aldi, public parks, water access and trails.

• More public parks/nature trails. As well as access out to the river to be the main attraction. Build out from the river to the road.

• Better infrastructure. Based on what I have seen in this city in the last 12 years, there is not enough forethought. Bridges should have walkways on both sides, not just one or none. With the clear cutting and massive growth on Clements Ferry, especially with apartment buildings, the traffic will quickly overwhelm the widened road.

• Would love a coffee shop with baked goods! Not a chain, but something local with amazing, handcrafted coffees and a cozy, comfy vibe! Point Hope would be a fabulous location.

• We need to look at access to emergency services. A grocery alternative like Aldi or Trader Joe’s would be nice.

• More restaurants

• New ice rink

• Fix the roads faster

• Restaurants

• Correct Clements Ferry to I526 on ramp

• Chick-fil-A, restaurants in general. And more retail. Maybe a Target or Walmart. Trader Joe’s.

• We need a bank.

• Traffic lights

• Bike, hike nature trails and food and retail options.

• Target, Pharmacy

• Golf course

• High end restaurant

• Fast food

• Either a park with a soccer field and tennis courts. Or other grocery alternatives/Target. And a Starbucks.

• Fine dining

• Restaurants, shopping (retail), entertainment

• Target

• Public space including river access.

• Coffee shops, public parks, walking path along the FULL LENGTH of Clements Ferry

• Actual restaurants

• Dine in restaurants, grocery options, parks and trails.

• Target, Home Depot or Lowe’s and more restaurants

• Street lights

• Wider road

• Restaurants, coffee place, stores with everyday household needs, pharmacy

• Common sense from city planners and developers.

• Stop lights

• Five Guys, KFC, Chick-fil-A, Aldi/Lidl, Raising Cane’s, Chinese Buffet Restaurant.

• Retail and food

• Street Lights!!! Banks, Fast Food, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, Library

• Parks, trails, a local YMCA type place that can host the community for classes, exercise, camps.

• Safety

• A Target, even a small one would be nice. Good restaurants! … Way too many apartments and multifamily units. That development needs to be stopped.

• Just. Finish. The. Road. Please.

• Open green space for families.

• A beautiful place to go do walks, eat, listen to live music such as Shem Creek, Park Circle. The state should buy land to build a beautiful park such as Hampton Park.

• Banking

• My wife says Target!

• Public transportation, more restaurants, and retail stores

• Speed enforcement, for 75-85 mph speeders

• Public river access

• Yoga close to Daniel Island

• Gym, restaurants and retail

• Roads. Fix the roads faster. I wait 40 minutes in traffic everyday to travel 4 miles.

• Palmetto trees, Target

• Access to the water

• What’s missing is an actual way to get from one end to the other without sitting in hours of traffic.

• Bike path

• Nicer restaurants, Target, Aldi

• Public parks and recreation facilities NOT on Daniel Island.

• Safety

• More public parks and gathering spaces to combat the industrial spaces. We also need more retail options and LESS fast casual restaurants. We get the same pizza/sub/burger options over and over again.

• A Target or Walmart and more restaurants

• There’s no public recreation space (don’t think Philip Simmons counts) would be nice to have a larger farmers market/produce market

• Wider roads/alternative routes. The roads are going to need to be widened again as soon as the current widening project is completed based on the growth in the area.

• Traffic lights, drive thru stores or restaurants with in/out easy access, walkability to and from shops to restaurants, parks for families to meet and gather

• Street lights

• Save the bees!

• Slow down traffic

• Public boat landing along the Wando River.

• Public transportation. Also, bike paths that link Mount Pleasant and North Charleston SAFELY to DI and the CF corridor.

• A nice steak house, performing arts center, indoor swimming facility, senior center with planned activities.

• A good long-term plan.