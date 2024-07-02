Readers speak out on presidential primary process

With the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primaries out of the way, South Carolina was the next stop on the 2024 Presidential primary trail. But are primaries important? Some would argue, due to consistently low percentages of voters engaging, that the system allows for a small percentage of people to select the next president. Do you think primary elections are important?

Question: Will you participate in South Carolina’s primary election? Tell us why or why not.

Comments:

• Yes, but I don’t think it is right for people to cross parties in the primaries. If you’re a Republican, then you vote for a weird candidate in the [Democratic] primary to screw things up, and vice versa. That’s negative voting, not affirmative voting. Gaming the system.

• Yes, democracy is at stake again.

• Yes. I want to make my voice heard.

• Yes because we have the most choices at the primary level.