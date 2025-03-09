Reality shows, Goop, and Caitlin Clark dominate September’s must-reads

The unofficial close of summer is here and the kids are back in school, but book clubs are also gearing up again, so you will want to consider some of the offerings this month for sitting in the carpool line or for discussion with a group.

Nonfiction right out of the gate:

“A Marriage at Sea” by Sophie Elmhirst. How in the world did they do that? In 1972, Maurice and Maralyn decide to sail around the world, but in the Pacific, a breaching whale knocks a hole in their vessel, leaving them to fend with a dinghy and a raft. For months! Written from their journals, this is a stunning story of survival.

“On Her Game” by Christine Brennan. The remarkable story of basketball star Caitlin Clark. The woman possesses astonishing drive, dedication, skill, and a work ethic rarely equaled. She has also tolerated unbelievable malice with dignity and pride. This is a must-read for all young people. Brennan is a gifted writer and tells this story in a brisk, factual, but never boring pace.

“Gwyneth” by Amy Odell. I read this after hearing the author interviewed. Gossipy, light read. I have never understood why women spend so much money on the products she hypes. Takeaways: Goop has never made any money. Gwyneth smokes. Great to listen to in the car or on a walk, but ultimately like eating a bag of chips. Fun while it lasted.

On to fiction:

“The River is Waiting” by Wally Lamb. This is an author I always enjoy. The tale of a man who goes to prison for a terrible accident is not upbeat, but it is redemptive. Terrific writing. Good for discussion.

“Smokebirds” by Daniel Breyer. Set in the near future, with California choked by smoke from burning forest land, only the wealthiest can afford to escape the toxic pollution for the season. Accountability, climate, class, and privilege all come into conflict. The story builds in intensity.

“The Page Turner” by Viola Shipman. Predictable, but sweet, and a good look at the business of book publishing. Shipman delivers a charming story for when you need a break from our current events.

“Cold Island” by Peter Colt. Set on Nantucket, if you have been there, you will appreciate the detailed descriptions of settings. An off-island detective, Tommy Kelly, arrives when a child’s corpse is discovered 35 years after a boy went missing. Small community, big secrets, big lies. A solid story and the first of a Tommy Kelly series. I will read the next one for sure.

“Seesaw Monster” by Kotaro Isaka. By the author of “Bullet Train,” set in a future Japan when facial recognition and AI make privacy difficult to achieve, this is really two stories that share a common thread as the characters are involved in espionage, corruption, spying, and mayhem. Changing narrators requires your attention, but Isaka rewards you with deadpan humor and complexity of plot.

“The Second Chance Convenience Store” by Kim Ho-Yeon. A heartwarming tale about dignity, caring, kindness, and second chances. Set in South Korea, and while it is a quick read, it is a satisfying read and never maudlin or cloying.

“The Ghostwriter” by Julie Clark. Why is Olivia Dumont being hired to ghostwrite for her very successful but estranged father’s last book? What follows is a well-crafted story with engaging plot twists.

“The Compound” by Aisling Rawle. For fans of Love Island or The Bachelor – you will enjoy this story of the scheming that goes on for these reality shows. I am not one of those people, but some things I do for the job. It does shine a light on participants betraying their own moral compass.