Reimagining Our Kids Say corner

If you’re an avid reader of The Daniel Island News, you may have noticed something missing from our pages over the past few weeks.

From the very beginning in 2003, a special corner of our paper has been dedicated to the voices of our youngest residents. Kids Say has been a weekly tradition since the early days – a space created to highlight the thoughts, humor, and perspectives of local children.

From those first interviews at the kitchen counter to more recent years led by our wonderful kid reporter, Rose Monahan, Kids Say has always been about one thing: making sure kids in our community are seen and heard. As former publisher Sue Detar has said, giving local kids a voice has always been a priority.

Now, we’re taking a moment to reimagine what that space could become, and we’d love your input.

Would you enjoy seeing a page highlighting school achievements, student accomplishments, or classroom projects?

Are there kids in your family who would be interested in submitting writing, drawings, or ideas?

We’re open to your suggestions, and we want to build something that reflects our community.

Share your thoughts with us at emma@thedanielislandnews.com.