Reminder: Special GOP senate runoff Tues., Aug. 25

The hotly contested race for the Republican nominee for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat comes to a conclusion on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

The field was whittled down from 10 candidates during the Aug. 11 special primary, looking for the candidate to fill the slot left vacant by the untimely death of Sen. Lindsey Graham on July 12.

The two runoff candidates are Graham’s sister, Darline, and U.S. Representative Ralph Norman Jr.

Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham on July 13 to fill her brother’s Senate seat temporarily, and she is now seeking the position for the next term.

Norman has served as the U.S. representative for South Carolina's 5th congressional district since 2017.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the Daniel Island area, Districts 1 and 2 will vote at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, while Districts 3 and 4 vote at the Daniel Island School. Any voter who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Not every voter is eligible to participate in the Special Republican Primary Runoff. Voters who voted in the June Democratic Primary or Runoff are not eligible to vote in this election.

Before heading to the polls, voters are encouraged to verify their polling place and review their sample ballot at scVOTES.gov.

Make sure to bring a valid photo ID to vote.

Voters who still have an absentee ballot should keep the following in mind:

-To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by the county voter registration and elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

- Be sure to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed before returning the ballot. Make sure the witness provides an address.

- Instead of mailing your ballot, consider personally delivering your ballot to ensure it arrives on time.

- An authorized returnee may return a ballot on a voter’s behalf if the required authorized returnee form is completed.

- Voters returning an absentee ballot in person must present a valid photo ID.

Voters can access their sample ballot, find polling places, and get all the essential election information at scVOTES.gov.