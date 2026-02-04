Resident-led paddling club hits the water on Daniel Island

Glenn Raus didn’t set out to start a paddling club. He just wanted company on the water.

What began as a simple desire not to row alone has turned into the Daniel Island Paddling Society, a new social club inviting residents to explore the island’s waterways together by kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard.

“There have been times when I wanted to go kayaking and had no one to go out with me,” Raus said. “Although I don’t mind paddling alone, part of me realizes that it is a safer activity when there are others with you. Plus, I thought it would be a nice way to make new friends.”

Raus, a Daniel Island resident and owner of Osupūre Karate, launched DIPS just a few months ago to bring together neighbors who already paddle and those curious about getting started.

“The purpose is to foster a sense of community within Daniel Island paddlers, share expertise, and help newbies explore these paddling activities,” he said.

The club is still in its early stages, but momentum is building. Raus created a Facebook group called Daniel Island Paddling Society and recently hosted the first introductory meeting.

“We’re still in the infancy of the club,” he said, noting he plans to schedule another meeting in the next few weeks. “Hopefully we will be able to get our first group paddling by the time the weather warms up.”

That first official group paddle could happen this spring. “April may be a good time to start,” Raus said. “I think a nice first group paddle would be one to Sharks Tooth Beach on the Cooper River.”

The group is open to any adult Daniel Island resident, 18 or older, with or without water crafts, regardless of experience.

As for turnout, Raus is keeping expectations modest while prioritizing safety. “It's too early to tell how many, but if we had 10 people on the first paddle, I’d be very happy,” he said.

Raus believes a paddling-focused group is a natural fit for the island.

“We are literally surrounded by water! Paddling is a very accessible and cost effective way to enjoy our local waterways. It's relaxing, yet exhilarating,” Raus said. “Daniel Island is such a great community, I thought a paddling club would be a great addition to what our town has to offer!”

DIPS hopes to include safety, technique and environmental awareness, but at its core, Raus says the club is about connection. “Sharing an interest or passion for an activity or pursuit can certainly foster a sense of family and belonging.”