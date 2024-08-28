Retirees keep on buzzin’

Have you ever heard that honey helps with allergies?

Did you know that a single honeybee can produce about 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime? And that it takes thousands of bees working together to create just one jar of honey?





Aside from honey, beekeepers often harvest beeswax, pollen, royal jelly, and propolis – all considered valuable bee products with various uses in food, cosmetics, and health products.

These are all fun facts that retired husband-wife duo Elaine and Chris Cechak learned from their new hobby on Daniel Island: beekeeping.

The Cechaks moved from Maryland to Daniel Island four years ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Both are retired and live an active lifestyle: enjoying the outdoors, planting, and now beekeeping.

“I am retired completely,” Elaine said, “but I like to keep busy. I love to garden outside, and I always noticed all the bees. I don’t have a fear of them, and I am not allergic. I wanted to learn more.”

Already a member of The Daniel Island Garden Club, Elaine was eager to learn more about the bees. A year ago, she decided to attend some local bee meetings in Charleston, and through the Charleston Community Bee Garden, she took some beginner courses at the College of Charleston to see if it was something she wanted to pursue.

“I took Intro to Beekeeping and some other basic courses to see whether or not I wanted to do it. I decided to give it a try, but I wanted Chris to do it with me, or at least be my handyman.”

Chris said he would help with the labor building the boxes, heavy lifting – those sorts of duties.”

So the Cechaks did their research and decided to get started.

“You order your bees from a farm in Georgia. They come in a wire cage with 5,000 bees and one queen. Once you get the hive set up with the frames and get everything ready, you just shake them (the bees) in and leave them alone for a few days.”

“Each bee has a job,” Chris added. “It is really quite amazing how they all know where they fit in, and what they need to do.”

A hive typically consists of three types of bees: the queen, who lays eggs; worker bees, who maintain the hive and gather nectar; and drones, who mate with the queen.

Now, fast-forward six months, and both Elaine and Chris have multiple bee boxes that are producing “a ton” of honey.

“Honey-making time varies. My hives were very active. We live in a great resourceful area with all the flowers, pollen, and nectar. It’s great,” Elaine said.

First-year beekeepers often do not know what to expect as far as honey yield, but the Cechaks said it has been great. Elaine said 70% more honey was produced than needed, so much so that after giving a lot away and keeping some, Elaine turned to Facebook Marketplace, started a bee business called “Lainey’s Apiary,” and began selling some locally on the island.

Chris said they originally weren’t looking to make money other than covering the startup costs they accrued, as beekeeping is not a cheap hobby. The equipment, bee attire, hives, frames, tools, and packs of bees cost roughly $300. It’s about $150 per bee pack and $150 per hive. Once the bees get overcrowded in their box, they swarm, and eventually need a new box.

People may often think bees swarm and attack, but Chris said that’s a misnomer.

“Typically, swarms are passive,” he said. “Bees only get mad when you take their honey. They all have a job, and if you don’t bother them too much, they don’t mind. Swarms are docile.”

So then, once the bees store honey in their hives, how do you get the honey out without getting stung?

Chris said, “Smoke ‘em out.”

“You take paper and pine needles, light it up, pipe it out, and smoke the bees. They think there is a fire, and they go away. That’s when you steal the honey. Bees operate on pheromones.”

Beekeepers use a smoker to release smoke near the hive. The smoke masks alarm pheromones released by guard bees, making the colony less defensive and easier to work with.

So to “steal the honey,” you puncture the hive, extract, and spin. The honey drips out of the hole, which takes about an hour. It will sit for two days, and it then gets filtered through the filtration system, which is in the Cechaks’ basement. After being filtered, it’s time to fill the sterile jars and secure the lid.

Elaine said they have filled roughly 50 jars and make sure to weigh and label each one.

“South Carolina has very strict labeling rules. It must have the correct weight based on the actual net weight.”

Elaine said the benefits of local honey are immense.

“It never goes bad. It is good for people with allergies and inflammation. For me, the benefits of keeping the bee honey are a byproduct: it is a great hobby for retirement and kids. Our grandchildren are fascinated. They also helped to design the boxes.”

Bee populations are at their peak for two harvests, spring and fall, with Chris and Elaine hopeful for a productive harvest in the upcoming months.

Beekeeping has a seasonal cycle: hives are inspected and managed during the warmer months; and during the winter, bees stay largely inactive, living off stored honey.

As the seasons begin to shift and the bees prepare for winter, the Cechaks find themselves reflecting on their unexpected journey into beekeeping.

What began as a curious hobby has blossomed into a rewarding endeavor, bringing them closer to nature and their community. They said with each jar of honey, they are reminded of the hard work and harmony found in their hives, which is an inspiring reflection of their own lives in retirement.

Whether it’s tending to the bees or sharing their bounty, the Cechaks have found a sweet purpose in their golden harvest, one they hope will keep buzzing for years to come.