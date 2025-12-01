Retirement, reimagined

Retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down.

For more than 30 years, the College of Charleston’s Center for Creative Retirement has been helping seniors keep their minds sharp, their friendships thriving, and their calendars full of adventure.

With more than 200 members, many from Daniel Island and the surrounding tri-county area, CCR offers a lively mix of intellectual stimulation, social connection, and hands-on experiences for those retired, semi-retired, or folks just thinking about the next chapter.

Karen Delcioppo, a Daniel Island resident and CCR curriculum chair, said the center’s mission is simple but powerful.

“Our goal is to stay intellectually alert and active, provide a setting in which we meet like-minded individuals, and explore venues in the Charleston area. The Center for Creative Retirement, established in 1993 through the College of Charleston, boasts a rich history of dedication to enhancing the lives of our vibrant, active senior community.”

CCR’s cornerstone offering is its weekly speaker series, which features expert presenters on a wide range of topics. On any given Monday afternoon, the series invites experts from all walks of life – journalists, artists, politicians, historians, and authors – to share their knowledge and spark curiosity.

Recent presentations have ranged from The Post and Courier on the future of print journalism to Live 5 News anchor Raphael James reflecting on his memoir about autism and dementia to The Charleston Museum showcasing its historic textiles collection, including Eliza Lucas Pinckney’s gown and shoes.

“Two speakers, a 30-minute break, light refreshments, and plenty of time to chat – our members call it mental and social fuel,” Delcioppo said.

But CCR isn’t just about lectures. The group takes learning on the road with trips and tours ranging from private Boone Hall tours to battlefield visits, forensic labs, Crab Bank boat trips, and even upcoming international adventures – Tuscany anyone?

“We usually have five trips a year,” Delcioppo said. “Some upcoming events include the Citadel tour, the Fireproof Building, and Yorktown. There’s always something exciting on the calendar.”

And for those who want to dig deeper, the Charleston Academy for Lifelong Learning offers multi-week classes twice a year on everything from the First Ladies and Russian history to yoga and Shakespeare aloud.

Add in a monthly book club and Service in Action volunteer opportunities, and it’s easy to see why CCR can be more than just a program; it’s a lifestyle.

CCR’s connection to Daniel Island is strong. About 30% to 40% of members hail from the area, drawn in part by programs like the Daniel Island Historical Society and Rotary Speaker Series.

Many longtime members, like Pat Gander, former CCR president, credit these local ties for enriching the group’s offerings.

“I joined CCR in 2006,” Gander said. “I loved it because there were so many interesting presentations. There was a woman who talked about why birds sing and how their colors develop, and a man who discussed the sex life of fiddler crabs! We also had trips to the Cotton Museum in Elloree, Brookgreen Gardens, Columbia, and the Air Force Base. CCR’s activities were always full of surprises; you never knew which program would be the best.”

One of CCR’s best-kept secrets? The friendships that form alongside the learning.

“We have members from all over the tri-county area,” Delcioppo said, “which presents a great opportunity to meet and interact with so many others. Many long-term friendships have evolved from that.”

For many members, those connections are just as meaningful as the lectures or trips. Gander said whether it’s bonding on a trip to the Cotton Museum in Elloree, South Carolina, or sitting together at the weekly speaker series, friendships flourish naturally.

Tim Lemmer, CCR president and a Point Hope resident who retired from The Wall Street Journal, says the center’s appeal lies in its all-encompassing benefits. “This is one of the relatively few things in our society that is all pluses and no minuses.

"We encourage learning, a broadening of outlook, friendship, and community involvement. Visitors are always welcome, and for $60 a year, members get 52 speakers, access to local trips, and excellent lifelong learning classes. And parking is free!”

From lectures that spark curiosity to trips that turn learning into adventure, Delcioppo said CCR proves that retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down; it's the beginning of a new journey. “We warmly invite anyone to join us at CCR, where they will discover valuable opportunities for lifelong learning and social engagement, ensuring that retirement years are filled with purpose, connection, and fulfillment."