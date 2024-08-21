The Retreat proposes additional units

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area.

More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 22: Marshes At Daniel Island Phase 2 - Preliminary plat and road plans for proposed new single-family development featuring 26 units on 4.9 acres at 146 Ut Fairbanks Dr. TMS: B2710000010. Owner: Stanley Martin Homes, LLC. Applicant: Seamon, Whiteside & Associates, Inc. Contact: Zachary Wortman, zwortman@seamonwhiteside.com

Aug. 22: Northern Parcel FF Phase 2 (The Retreat) - Proposed phase plan for the Daniel Island northern parcel for 32 units on 40.9 acres at 1085 Ship Builder St. TMS: B2720000001. Owner: Daniel Island Company. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Brian Riley, riley.b@tandh.com

Aug. 22: Daniel Island Self Storage - Site plan for proposed construction of a self-storage building and associated infrastructure on 4.26 acres in Cainhoy. TMS: B2710002027. Owner: Ryan Hyler, Daniel Island SS. LLC. Applicant: Barrier Island Engineering. Contact: Andy Bajoczky, andy@BarrierIslandEng.com

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS ZONING

Aug. 20: The Ferry at Sportsman Island Dr. - Request special exception under Sec. 54-206 (f) to allow an RV and Boat Storage Facility on property at TMS: 271-00-02-066. Owner: 1.7 SI, LLC. Applicant: Kellum Engineering.

RESULTS: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Aug. 15: Sportsman Island MarineMax – Site plan for a proposed new boat dealership on 1.11 acres at 152 Sportsman Island Dr. City Project. TMS: B2710002182. Owner: 2.3 SI, LLC. Applicant: Kellum Engineering. Contact: Ryan Williams, rwilliams@kellum-engineering.com . Results: Open pending delivery of stormwater comments.

Aug. 15: 211 Seven Farms Drive Mixed-Use – Site plan for proposed 3-story mixed-use building with parking at grade, retail/commercial on the first floor, and residential units on upper floors on .34 acres at 211 Seven Farms Dr. TMS: B2750000196. Owner: SLS Development, LLC. Applicant: C Baker Engineering, LLC. Contact: Bret Jarotski, bret@cbakerengineering.com . Results: Revise and return - 17 day review.