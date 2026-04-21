A Return to the Moon

The night sky over Florida has always felt a little closer than everywhere else – thicker with possibility, heavy with history.

On April 1, as fire and thunder lifted Artemis II off the pad at Kennedy Space Center, that sense of possibility exploded into something real. For the first time in more than half a century, humans were on their way back to the moon.

And standing on the ground watching it all unfold was someone who once rode his bike down the quiet streets of Daniel Island, splitting his time between soccer practice, karate, and the kind of curiosity that turns backyard tinkerers into engineers.

For Dominick Schettini, this moment wasn’t history; it was everything he bet on, roaring off the launch pad.

“No words could justifiably express the feeling of watching Artemis II launch,” he said. “Every day for the last two-and-a-half years of my life and the work of thousands of others led up to that very moment.”

From bike rides to black belts

Long before billion-dollar spacecraft and launch countdowns, there was a kid exploring a still-growing island.

“Growing up on Daniel Island gave me an incredible foundation,” Schettini said. “When much of the island was still undeveloped, my friends and I spent countless days exploring on our bikes, which sparked a strong sense of curiosity and adventure.”

That curiosity showed up early.

“Throughout my childhood I always enjoyed working with my hands. I was constantly taking apart my toys, trying to modify them, and putting them back together.”

Discipline sharpened his instincts. At Osupurē Karate, then known as the Japan Karate Institute, Schettini learned lessons that would follow him all the way to the launch pad.

“My time at JKI Karate taught me discipline, focus, and long-term delayed gratification, and earning my black belt really reinforced those lessons.”

His instructor, Glenn Raus, saw it early.

“On Nov. 13, 2003, Dominick became the 21st student to enroll in my dojo. From his first class as a little guy, he had a determination to try as hard as he could,” Raus said. “He was always gifted athletically, and he loved trying other activities like soccer and surfing.”

Years later, one moment still stands out.

“My fondest memory was when he tested for his black belt,” Raus said. “True to form, he came out and truly aced his examination, prompting my sensei to tell me that I had developed one of the best young karate students he had ever seen. My heart was so full of joy for Dominick.

“I walked behind him, crouched down, and gave him a hug while quietly telling him how proud I was of him. He was the first youth to earn his black belt from the Daniel Island dojo. The dojo is like a family, and we certainly celebrate past and present students’ successes.”

A dream that didn’t feel reachable

The spark for space came early, even if Schettini didn’t realize it at the time.

“When I was about eight years old, we visited Kennedy Space Center, and I think that is subconsciously where the fascination for aerospace began.”

Still, it felt worlds away.

“Working at Kennedy Space Center always felt like a dream that was out of reach.”

After graduating from Bishop England High School in 2016 and earning a mechanical engineering degree from the University of South Carolina, Schettini didn’t step directly into the space industry. He applied, interviewed, and got nothing.

So he pivoted.

“I took a role as a process engineer at a Florida automotive manufacturing company. I believed that if I moved to Florida, got a local address, and stayed committed to my goal, things would eventually fall into place.”

After a year of persistence, interviews, and recalibration, he landed a role supporting NASA’s Artemis program as a mechanical operations engineer.

“It wasn’t the most direct path, but staying focused on my dreams made all the difference.”

Keeping a spacecraft alive, before it ever leaves Earth

While astronauts like Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch made headlines aboard Orion, Schettini’s work happened largely out of sight but was no less critical.

“My role on the Artemis mission was exploration ground systems mechanical operations engineer, responsible for the ground cooling systems that removes heat from the Orion capsule’s sensitive flight hardware during powered-up testing and fueling operations.”

In simple terms: before a spacecraft ever launches, it has to survive Earth.

“The capsule’s onboard batteries, flight computers, life-support systems, and the Florida climate generate a thermal load,” he explained. “The ground cooling systems remove this heat and keep Orion within strict environmental limits.”

That protection is essential.

“By delivering a properly conditioned vehicle at launch, my work directly supports the reliability of the flight computers and life-support systems that the crew depends on throughout the mission to the moon and back.”

The moment it all became real

Even after years of preparation, nothing quite compares to standing beside the spacecraft – and the people who will fly it.

“My team and I were at the Spacecraft Processing Facility disconnecting our system flex hoses from the Orion Service Module while the Artemis II astronauts were present observing,” he said. “It was the only time I worked that close to both the crew and the spacecraft at the same time.”

It was surreal, but there was no room for distraction.

“On the inside, I was excited because it felt like a childhood dream coming full circle. On the surface, I stayed focused and professional. Any mistake or delay at that stage can have real consequences.”

That awareness, the weight of responsibility, never left.

“It reminded me that the work we do on the ground directly supports the people who will fly the mission.”

Countdown to history

Artemis II wasn’t just another launch. It marked humanity’s return to deep space, sending four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon and back – the first crewed lunar mission since the Apollo era.

“As the final minutes (towards countdown) approached, the tension was overwhelming. The entire space center went silent in anticipation while knowing that four astronauts were aboard the rocket.”

Then ignition.

“I was awestruck by the reality that it was finally happening.”

When the rocket cleared the tower, everything clicked.

“I was filled with immense pride and gratitude knowing that I contributed even a small piece to such a historic moment,” Schettini said. “Everything in between became worth it for the chance to support something far bigger than myself: humanity’s return to the moon.”

From Daniel Island to the moon, and back again

“Coming from a small community like Daniel Island, working on Artemis II was never something I expected,” he said. “It makes me grateful, and it reminds me that where you start does not limit where you can go.”

He hopes the next generation is paying attention.

“I hope my story and accomplishments inspire the next generation of Daniel Island kids to always dream as big as possible, then dream even bigger, and focus all their energy on achieving those dreams.”

His advice is practical: “Get involved early, stay curious, and look for opportunities that push you outside your comfort zone. Even if math class is not your favorite, do not let that discourage you.” He encourages young students to explore model rocketry through Rocketry South Carolina and join a Formula SAE team in college to gain real engineering experience.

Artemis II’s mission may be over, but the work is not.

“Right now, my focus is preparing my systems for the Artemis III launch that is currently scheduled for 2027,” Schettini said. “I do not have any plans to become an astronaut. There are still countless adventures I want to experience here on Earth.”