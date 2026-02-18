Rev. Dr. Anthony Williams’ legacy at one of Cainhoy’s oldest Black churches

Rev. Dr. Anthony Williams was 12 years old when the Lord got a hold of him, “hook, line and sinker.”

“I knew real early that I would be a preacher,” said Williams, who was raised in the Baptist church as the son of a Charleston minister.

Williams has spread his message of love and hope to parishioners at New Mary Ann Missionary Baptist Church on Clements Ferry Road for the past 18 years.

“My strongest message is the fact that love is the basis of everything,” he said. “The Bible is built on love and that’s the subject I cling to, preach to, and use as a foundation more than any other subject.”

New Mary Ann is around 143 years old, according to Williams, making it one of the oldest churches on the Cainhoy peninsula. Folklore says that two sisters named Mary and Ann wanted to start a new church, and a woman named Ms. Haines deeded them the property at 2638 Clements Ferry Road.

The small church near the I-526 intersection sits within a historically African American community, and its original parishioners all came from the surrounding neighborhood.

“Everything used to be centered around New Mary Ann. They talk about how they would ring the bell at the church when somebody in the community died,” he said. “Most of the Black churches up and down Clements Ferry Road sprang out from the members of New Mary Ann Missionary Baptist Church. They all know New Mary Ann and have some kind of family tie to the church. They are very close knit.”

St. James AME Church on St. Thomas Island Drive is one of the churches New Mary Ann partners with for community outreach and religious celebrations. St. James AME started on Daniel Island in 1915 before moving to its current Thomas Island location off Nowell Creek in 1954.

The church, often called by locals “The small church with a big heart,” is home to a Blessing Box where people can donate nonperishable food items for neighbors in need, along with a Little Library that offers free books to readers of all ages.

St. James AME celebrated its 111-year anniversary Feb. 8 with a community service that included preachers from local fellowships sharing in the sermons.

Williams said one challenge many of the churches face today is a dwindling congregation as older members pass away and younger parishioners graduate from high school and move out of the area.

“We’ve had our fair share of young people who have come through,” Williams said. “But the younger population has dropped off tremendously. They have gone about their business and haven’t come back.”

New Mary Ann now has 60 members, and Williams is planning a campaign to try to draw new parishioners, that includes an outreach effort to residents of the hundreds of new apartments and townhomes being built in the Clements Ferry corridor.

“I have a strong desire to try to bring the young people back, but when you lack the resources to help, it makes it difficult,” he said.

When Williams was growing up in the Charleston Heights neighborhood, religion was an important part of his life. He attended Sunday school, Baptist Training Union, and morning and evening church services every Sunday. He felt from a young age the same calling as his father: to teach the message of the Lord.

Williams graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1973 and went on to earn a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University, and an honorary Doctor of Divinity from his home congregation. He has been married to his wife, Brenda, for 51 years.

The reverend recently celebrated his 75th birthday with family and friends at New Mary Ann. Parishioner Shamoana Boney shared photos and a tribute on the church Facebook page.