Revamped and reimagined: Ristorante LIDI reopens with new chef

For more than a decade, Ristorante LIDI has been a beloved dining destination, known for its inviting atmosphere and Italian-inspired cuisine.

Now, after a month-long renovation, the restaurant has reopened with a fresh new look and a bold culinary vision.

With a revamped interior, a refreshed menu, and the addition of acclaimed chef Randy MacDonald, LIDI is ready to welcome both longtime patrons and new guests into an elevated dining experience.

Greg Keating, LIDI managing partner, says the makeover included the floors, renovated bathrooms, and painted services in the restaurant.

“We closed on Saturday, Feb. 8, for renovations and reopened on Feb. 28. We had not done any big renovation since opening. In honor of us hiring Randy MacDonald, our new chef, we felt it was the right time to create a new look and feel for the restaurant.”

MacDonald says he’s adding some delectable delights to the menu and putting his own spin on old favorites. “Things like our porcini ravioli that is served in a truffled mushroom broth with pea shoots and truffles pangrattato – fancy name for seasoned breadcrumbs. And our octopus dish, just some things that haven’t been done at LIDI, at least for a while, plus some revamped classics like meatballs, but my recipe, as well as adding some old school pasta dishes with fresh pasta like shrimp puttanesca and wild boar Bolognese.”

MacDonald wants to make LIDI a better, more appealing place to eat. He and the entire staff are focusing on freshness and attractive plating, looking at every plate that goes out in an effort to help build a more trusting clientele and improve business.

MacDonald has been in the restaurant business for almost 40 years, working in free standing restaurants, hotels, and private clubs. He was based in Kentucky before starting work at the Daniel Island Yacht Club in June 2022.

“I hadn’t been on the island since my daughter nearly killed us both while teaching her how to drive – and she is now 32 years old! I have to say I’ve had nothing but warm receptions, met friendly people, and received gracious southern hospitality. I hope to be an adopted part of the DI community for a long time to come,” MacDonald exclaimed.

Daniel Island resident Mike Roller always enjoyed Chef Randy’s delicious meals when he was a member at the Daniel Island Yacht Club. “We were thrilled to learn he’d be staying on the island when he moved to LIDI. The ambiance of the restaurant still has room to improve but the food is some of the best Italian in Charleston. The pasta in particular has been perfect, definitely freshly made.”

Manager Travis James is excited for customers to experience LIDI’s fresh new vibe. “We’re creating this new place that’s good quality and great service. Somewhere you want to go, somewhere that you want to be on a Friday or a Monday night. The food is fantastic! We’ve added a lot of staff to help the service experience…A lot of smiling faces and everybody’s super excited to be here working.”