Riding in the dark?

The days are getting shorter, and that after-dinner bike ride or quick trip around the neighborhood may now happen in the dark.

Daylight saving time ended moving clocks back an hour and bringing sunset earlier in the evening. With less daylight to go around, the Charleston Police Department is encouraging residents to be more mindful of their surroundings, particularly when traveling by bicycle, golf cart, or on foot.

“As daylight hours become shorter, our primary concern is visibility, as pedestrians, bicyclists, and golf carts can become more difficult for drivers to see,” said Sgt. Daniel Wilson, the department's public information officer.

Around this time of year, The Daniel Island Property Owners' Association annually shares nighttime bicycle safety reminders, encouraging riders to wear bright or reflective clothing and use proper lighting. Reflective materials on helmets, shoes, and bicycles can help drivers spot cyclists sooner, especially along streets with limited lighting.

Under South Carolina law, bicycles ridden after dark must have a white front light visible from at least 500 feet and a red rear reflector.

Wilson said officers encourage caution throughout the island, particularly where cars, golf carts, cyclists, and pedestrians share the road. Drivers should watch for people crossing streets or riding along the roadway, while cyclists should follow traffic signals and remain alert to approaching vehicles.

“Regardless of how or where someone chooses to travel, everyone has a responsibility to follow traffic laws and remain attentive to their surroundings,” he said.

Golf cart owners may need to rethink their evening rides, too. South Carolina updated its golf cart laws in 2025 to allow municipalities to authorize nighttime operation, but Charleston Police's published guidance still limits golf carts to daylight hours.

That means residents accustomed to taking the golf cart out for dinner or visiting neighbors may have to head home a little earlier this time of year.

Wilson encourages golf cart owners to check the rules before heading out, especially as the earlier sunsets make it easier to lose track of daylight.