Rifle, catalytic converter among items reported stolen from cars

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which cover Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between April 1-15.

Theft of motor vehicle parts

On April 1, police responded to a residence on Robert Daniel Drive in response to the theft of a catalytic converter. The part was removed from the victim’s 2002 Honda Accord sometime between March 24-30, while parked in the driveway. The estimated value of the catalytic converter is $1,000. No video surveillance was available in the area.

Larceny

A Caterpillar excavator was stolen from a construction site on Clements Ferry Road after it had been parked on the property for three months. The theft was reported on April 2. An investigation is pending.

Vandalism

Four unlocked vehicles parked at an apartment complex on Jack Primus Road were entered and ransacked during the overnight hours of April 3. Nothing of value was taken from the vehicles.

Burglary

On April 5, a residence under construction on Crooked Oak Road was entered, and a metal door that was to be used on the property was taken from the garage. The door was valued at $1,000.

The same day, another new home under construction on Oak Bluff Avenue was entered, and a metal door valued at $800 was removed from the garage. Both related incidents are under investigation.

Bicycle theft

While at work, a victim left an electric bicycle unlocked and parked next to a building on Seven Farms Drive. Upon return, the bicycle, valued at $1,800, was missing. The theft was reported on April 8.

Thefts from motor vehicles

On April 12, multiple car break-ins on Governors Cay Circle and Forrest Drive were reported during the overnight hours. A 22-caliber rifle and several credit cards were stolen from separate, unlocked vehicles. All the credit cards were canceled before being used. According to Lt. George Bradley, police commander, “Team 5 is attempting to locate surveillance footage in the neighborhood for any leads.”

A few days later, on April 15, four unlocked vehicles parked at a complex on Blakeway Street were entered and ransacked during the nighttime hours. About $150 in cash and a computer were taken during the break-ins. No surveillance video has been made available.

Lt. Bradley said he does not believe the incidents are related, since they occurred in different neighborhoods.