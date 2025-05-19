Road closure at Pier View and Daniel's Landing

The continued construction of The Waterfront development will force a road closure at the intersection of Pier View Street and Daniel's Landing Drive, possibly for the next two years, according to a press release by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

The intersection is anticipated to be closed starting the week of May 19. The Waterfront developer, East West Partners, said the closure of a portion of Pier View Street and Daniel’s Landing Drive is the best course of action for the safety of pedestrians and vehicular traffic as crews complete phase 4 of the construction project.

East West Partners anticipates the construction will take under two years to complete.

Traffic control signage will be installed on the surrounding streets for guidance as drivers may experience disruption to traffic flow. The developer is also encouraging pedestrians to begin utilizing River Landing Drive to access The Waterfront Park.

As the project progresses, the developer will periodically evaluate the boundaries of the shutdown for adjustments.

The developer will install a temporary roundabout on Pier View Street to allow vehicles to turn around. The parking lots behind the River Landing Drive businesses are outside the boundaries of this shutdown and will remain open.

For more information and updates on the closure and construction, visit the POA website.