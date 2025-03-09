Road construction review for The Waterfront Daniel Island

Here are the developments before the various City of Charleston boards and committees this week, as well as results, if any, from the prior week’s items specific to Daniel Island and the Cainhoy area. More detailed agendas and results can be found at charleston-sc.gov/agendacenter.

UPCOMING: DESIGN REVIEW BD.

Sept. 2: NW Corner of Clements Ferry and Cainhoy Road - Cainhoy. Conceptual approval for the construction of 4 new 1-story medical buildings. TMS: 262-00-00-028. Owner: SLS Development, LLC. Applicant: The Middleton Group/Karo Wheeler.

UPCOMING: TECHNICAL REVIEW COMMITTEE

Sept. 4: The Waterfront - Public Roads Ph. 4 - Proposed revisions to previously approved TRC plan on 1.05 acres at 200 Daniels Landing Dr., Daniel Island. TMS: 275-00-00-228. Owner: Daniel Island 4 EW Investor LLC. Applicant: Thomas & Hutton Engineering. Contact: Bryce Lemon at lemon.b@tandh.com

UPCOMING:

PLANNING COMMISSION

Sept. 17: 473 Nelliefield Trail Cainhoy - Request zoning of Single Family Residential (SR-6). Zoned Residential (R-2) in Charleston County. TMS: 2690105104. Owner: Anthony and Whitney Dennis.