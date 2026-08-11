Road rage incident on I-526 ends in shattered glass

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between July 16-31.

DRUG/NARCOTIC VIOLATIONS

On July 17, a traffic stop was initiated at Clements Ferry Road and Jack Primus Road in reference to an expired decal. The driver was unable to provide a driver’s license when requested. Due to erratic behavior, a search of the vehicle was conducted, revealing a rubber container inside the driver’s side door, commonly used as a container to hold and transport narcotics. The container had residue of a white powdery substance consistent with cocaine. Two blue straws containing residue of a white powdery substance were located on top of the center console. The suspect was charged with possession of cocaine and transported to Berkeley County jail. A warning was issued for the traffic violation.

A bicycle stop was initiated on Jack Primus Road and Lemon Lane after police say the rider disregarded a stop sign and was traveling into oncoming traffic. The cyclist ignored several commands from police to stop. The officer pulled his vehicle in front of the suspect, who reached into his pocket and threw two objects into the roadway. The suspect was placed in the backseat of the police car while the officer surveyed the area. He recovered a hard white rocky substance and a cylindrical glass pipe with a scouring pad inserted on one end. Upon further investigation, the suspect returned with a warrant with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office for nonsupport of a parent. He was charged with possession of cocaine, an out of agency warrant, and given a written warning for bicycle violations on July 23.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

An officer was dispatched to Island Park Drive on July 17 in reference to the theft of a license plate. The complainant stated that his license plate had been removed while parked at a restaurant. When he left the business, he noticed that it was missing. Surveillance cameras were not available at the location.

FORGERY/COUNTERFEIT

A complainant visited the Team 5 office on July 21 to report check fraud. She stated that on June 22, she wrote a check for $430 for a business service and mailed it from a Mount Pleasant post office. She was contacted by the business and was told that payment had not been received. After checking with her bank, she noticed that the check had cleared but had been rewritten to be made out to another party and was deposited using a mobile checking app. A second check for $2,050 had been created using the stolen check and deposited using the same mobile app. Her bank advised filing a police report to document the check fraud.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM