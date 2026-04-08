Road Resurfacing Begins on Daniel Island

Patching and resurfacing road improvements are planned for Daniel Island until April 27. Work is planned 8 pm to 6 am on River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street, and 7 pm to 6 am on Delahow Street and Island Park Drive. Schedules are subject to change based on weather.

Wed. night, April 8 Patching on Fairchild Street (Daniel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)

Thursday night, April 9 Patching on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive)

Sunday night, April 12 Patching on River Landing Drive (Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)

Monday night, April 13 Patching on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive) and patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout

Tuesday night, April 14 Patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Wed. night, April 15 Resurfacing on Fairchild Street ( Dainel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)

Sunday night, April 19 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)

Monday night, April 20 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)

Tuesday night, April 21 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)

Wed. night, April 22 Resurfacing on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive)

Sunday night, April 26 Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Monday night, April 27 Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Provided by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association