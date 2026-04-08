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Road Resurfacing Begins on Daniel Island

Wed, 04/08/2026 - 9:40am admin
By: 
STAFF REPORT
Patching and resurfacing road improvements are planned for Daniel Island until April 27. Work is planned 8 pm to 6 am on River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street, and 7 pm to 6 am on Delahow Street and Island Park Drive.  Schedules are subject to change based on weather.
 
  • Wed. night, April 8           Patching on Fairchild Street (Daniel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)
  • Thursday night, April 9    Patching on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive)
  • Sunday night, April 12     Patching on River Landing Drive  (Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
  • Monday night, April 13    Patching on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive) and patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout
  • Tuesday night, April 14   Patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)
  • Wed. night, April 15        Resurfacing on Fairchild Street (Dainel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)
  • Sunday night, April 19    Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
  • Monday night, April 20    Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
  • Tuesday night, April 21   Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
  • Wed. night, April 22         Resurfacing on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive)
  • Sunday night, April 26     Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)
  • Monday night, April 27    Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

 

Provided by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association

 

Daniel Island Publishing

291 Seven Farms Drive
Second Floor
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

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