Road Resurfacing Begins on Daniel Island
Wed, 04/08/2026 - 9:40am admin
By:
STAFF REPORT
Patching and resurfacing road improvements are planned for Daniel Island until April 27. Work is planned 8 pm to 6 am on River Landing Drive and Fairchild Street, and 7 pm to 6 am on Delahow Street and Island Park Drive. Schedules are subject to change based on weather.
- Wed. night, April 8 Patching on Fairchild Street (Daniel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)
- Thursday night, April 9 Patching on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive)
- Sunday night, April 12 Patching on River Landing Drive (Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
- Monday night, April 13 Patching on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive) and patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout
- Tuesday night, April 14 Patching on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)
- Wed. night, April 15 Resurfacing on Fairchild Street (Dainel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)
- Sunday night, April 19 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
- Monday night, April 20 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
- Tuesday night, April 21 Resurfacing on River Landing Drive (Island Park Drive to Seven Farms Drive and Seven Farms Drive to Longshore Drive)
- Wed. night, April 22 Resurfacing on Delahow Street (Woodford Street to Island Park Drive)
- Sunday night, April 26 Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)
- Monday night, April 27 Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything North of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)
Provided by the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association