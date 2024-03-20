Road widening project ahead of schedule?

You've heard of 5 o’clock traffic, but the streets around Clements Ferry Road can be at a standstill no matter what time of day, as road crews continue to push forward on phase two of the road widening project.

The silver lining?

The project is 81% finished, with a projected completion date of Nov. 30, according to a March update by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

There may even be a chance the four-lane roadway could be completed sooner than expected, based on information from a recent Berkeley County Council meeting.

The county’s chief infrastructure officer, Danny Thrower, hinted at a possible summer completion.

“It looks like there’s going to be a few months in time where it’s going to be done early, but we’re not sure at this time,” Thrower said. “It might be as early as the end of June 2024.”

The 4.5-mile phase two infrastructure and widening project, which started in December 2020, spans from Jack Primus Road to Highway 41, and is planned to introduce a four-lane curb and gutter section, complete with a raised planted median and a multi-use path for bikers and pedestrians.

The SCDOT’s March update details the construction’s progress:

● Concrete construction in the medians began in January and is progressing well.

● Paving will resume on the east side of Clements Ferry Road between Reflectance Drive and Cainhoy Road.

● The bridge widening work at the UnNamed Creek site is complete and the crane has been demobilized.

● Storm drainage installation is ongoing at Cainhoy Road and will continue near the UnNamed Creek bridge.

● Traffic shifts will be occurring at both bridge sites soon, and public notices will be issued.

One of the key reasons behind the project’s construction is to ease traffic from the 14,200 vehicles that slug through the roadways, according to data from the SCDOT.

Although the finished roadway may eventually alleviate traffic, the duration of the construction process has brought on a fair share of challenges for drivers.

Andrew Aikman works on Daniel Island and travels to and from his home on Clements Ferry Road.

After sitting in traffic every day since the latest changes, Aikman started taking the long way home. Even though the drive may be longer in mileage, the actual time on the road appears to be shorter.

“I now opt to drive 17 miles (through Mount Pleasant) instead of nine miles each way (on Clements Ferry) because it takes less time and puts less wear on my clutch,” Aikman said. “Forty-five minutes to drive with rush hour traffic at either time of day due to a stretch that’s only about four miles is mind-blowing.”

In spite of the current frustrations, there is acknowledgment of the project’s progress and gratitude toward the county for expediting the process.

Lisa Kerns, Nelliefield neighborhood resident and its homeowners association president, said she was glad to hear phase two may be ahead of schedule.

“This is great news,” she said. “Councilman Josh Whitley can be thanked for all his attention to this project. Berkeley County has done wonders with this project.”

For the latest updates of the phase two widening project, visit buildingberkeley.com/info/clements_ferry_phase2.pdf.