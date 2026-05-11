Road work continues on Daniel Island

UPDATE: The Daniel Island Property Owner's Association released this information Monday, May 11 at 3:15 pm: "We would like to ask all residents to REFRAIN FROM ON-STREET PARKING on the dates of 5/12/2026 through 5/14/2026 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM in order to avoid any delays or damage. This is only on the portion of River Landing Drive from Seven Farms Drive to the Daniel Island Waterfront Park. ANY VEHICLES PARKED ON THE STREET WILL BE TOWED. Banks Construction will be performing a sealcoating and striping operation on the road's parking areas."

The Berkeley County Resurfacing Project is continuing on Daniel Island streets for the rest of this week, scheduled mostly for the evenings.

Paving work is planned for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Island Park Drive and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Fairchild Street.

Monday night, May 11 - Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything north of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Tuesday night, May 12 - Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything north of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Wednesday night, May 13 – Resurfacing on Island Park Drive (everything north of Fairbanks Drive roundabout)

Thursday night, May 14 – Cleanup and punch list work on Fairchild Street (Daniel Island Drive to River Landing Drive)

Drivers may experience temporary lane closures, detours, and minor delays during work hours. All scheduled work is weather-dependent, and timelines may shift due to rain, equipment issues, or other unforeseen circumstances. Residents are encouraged to use caution in construction zones and allow extra travel time when traveling through affected areas.