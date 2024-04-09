Roundabout pileup on Daniel Island Drive leads to arrest

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Aug. 16-30.

Multiple Vehicle Collision

On Aug. 23, Team 5 was dispatched to 2115 Daniel Island Drive to address an accident in the roundabout at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, an officer observed that a white 2019 Audi had sustained disabling damage, including the deployment of airbags. The Audi was initially moving northbound on Daniel Island Drive toward the roundabout on Seven Farms Drive. The vehicle was observed in the correct lane of travel when it was struck by a gray 2016 Ford Flex and pushed perpendicularly in the lane.

Multiple witnesses observed the Ford Flex driving southbound at an uncontrolled speed, failing to yield the right of way. The vehicle went airborne directly over the roundabout and collided with the Audi and two other vehicles. Minor damage was reported for two of the vehicles, while the other two were totaled.

The driver of the Ford Flex told police that he was unable to apply the brakes, which “ultimately made him crash his vehicle.”

During the investigation, police charged the driver of the Ford Flex with DUS (Driving Under Suspension), and uninsured. In addition, an active warrant for his arrest had been issued through the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and another active warrant in Ohio was discovered.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked.

EMS was on the scene and examined all parties involved in the collision. No serious injuries were noted, and the other victims were cleared by medical personnel.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle

An unknown subject entered a complainant’s 2022 SUV between 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 16. The vehicle was parked on Sawyer Circle. According to the complainant, a checkbook and iPhone charger were removed. There were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. Police are reviewing surveillance video that may have captured details of the incident.

Larceny

Team 5 was contacted on Aug. 19 regarding the theft of a package delivered to Enterprise Blvd. The victim ordered a book online through Amazon. While out of town, the item was delivered and the victim received notice that the package was handed to the resident, but no one at her residence accepted the package. There are no leads and no further information available. The victim is handling the issue through Amazon.

Theft of Building Materials

On Aug. 20 a builder reported that a large amount of lumber had been stolen from a construction site on Fish Camp Road. Plywood and 2x4s, valued at $3,000, were removed at some point during the overnight hours. No surveillance equipment was in the area. An investigation is underway.