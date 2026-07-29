Roundabout proposed to improve Hwy. 41, Reflectance Drive intersection

State transportation leaders are proposing a traffic circle to improve the intersection of Highway 41 at Reflectance Drive and Halfway Creek Road.

The intersection, which is a well-traveled corridor to Clements Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant, and the town of Huger, has become an area of increasing concern as residents and commuters say heavy traffic, high speeds, and inattention are contributing to dangerous driving conditions.

Last week, a 71-year-old man died at the intersection in a three-car collision.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the purpose of the proposed roundabout is to "increase operational efficiency while reducing the frequency and severity of crashes occurring at the intersection."

A "drop-in style" public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Philip Simmons Middle School. Officials will be on hand to answer questions regardingtheir plan to install the four-leg, single-lane roundabout.

""The project is expected to enter the bidding (letting) process in 2027 with visible construction anticipated to begin in 2028," according to SCDOT communications officer Jennifer Timmons.

Construction is expected to take about 12 months.

Wade Malloch, a Huger resident who held a community meeting about the intersection in March that drew 300 people, questioned why the project can't be fast-tracked.

"What does that mean? Fourth quarter of 2028? Technically, that can be 29 months from now," he said, after learning of the 2028 construction timeline. "I don't understand it. These accidents should pretty much speak for themselves that something needs to be done faster."

Following last week's fatal accident, Malloch reached out to SCDOT officials asking to speed up the timeline.

Jae Mattox, SCDOT's director of traffic engineering, responded to Malloch, explaining that because the project is tied to federal funds through the Highway Safety Improvement Program, completion would take some time.

"Projects funded through HSIP must complete several federally mandated steps before construction can begin," Mattox wrote. "These include engineering studies, public involvement, environmental review, right-of-way acquisition, utility coordination and relocation, and other project development activities. While these steps take time, they are essential to delivering a well-designed and effective project."

While the design phase and public period input continue, Mattox said SCDOT will continue its short-term improvements, "including upgrading signs and pavement markings, clearing vegetation, and improving sight distance."

Malloch noted he understands the federal requirements, but said the department's short-term improvements could be better to reduce accidents and save lives, questioning why the department can't incorporate "temporary fixes like rumble sticks or a four-way flasher" to "at least put a Band-Aid on it."