The Roundup: Clements Ferry traffic crackdown, new boxing gym on the way

Clements Ferry traffic crackdown

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Charleston Police Department recently teamed up for a traffic enforcement operation targeting speeding, reckless driving, and other traffic violations along several high-traffic routes, including Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy Road.

During the operation, authorities issued a collective 136 citations, including violations for speeding, driving under suspension, and texting while driving.

Police also issued 42 warnings and made four arrests, including one for a habitual traffic offender and another for a fugitive wanted for child neglect.

“Traffic concerns have been the number one complaint from our citizens. Safety is a top priority for us,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “By working alongside the Charleston Police Department, we can effectively target dangerous driving behaviors and reduce accidents.”

Boxing ring on Daniel Island

Bout Boxing, a fitness studio that simulates a professional boxer’s training regimen, is opening its first Charleston location at Daniel Island’s Central Island Square this spring.

The New York-based studio combines physical conditioning, core exercises, and strength development in a “supportive, non-intimidating environment.”

“Our routines and programs can train you to be a professional boxer, or you can visit us to get in amazing shape, or just blow off some steam,” co-owner Marc Nuccitelli said. “Boxing is the perfect cross-training workout, improving strength, agility, and endurance for all ages.”

Marketing director Rachael Baxter added, “This is a super-athletic community, and with Credit One Stadium nearby, it draws a large crowd that passes by Central Island Square.”

The 2,047-square-foot space will feature an industrial design with high ceilings.

Greenbelt program accepting applications

Berkeley County is continuing to accept applications for its Greenbelt Program lifting the previous deadline of April 30.

The program, which started taking applications on Jan. 2, funds projects that support its Greenbelt initiatives, including property conservation, greenspace creation, natural resource protection, and the preservation of agricultural or scenic landscapes.

Eligible recipients include agencies and commissions in Berkeley County, county municipalities, nonprofit organizations focused on land conservation, and other approved entities.

Apply online at greenbelt.berkeleycoun tysc.gov/greenbelt-application-process/.