The Roundup: MarineMax grand opening, historical society hosts Swamp Fox event

MarineMax Charleston is set to celebrate the grand opening of its all-new, state-of-the-art showroom on Friday, Aug. 22, located in Sportsman Island.

The community is invited to join the celebration from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an evening of upscale hospitality, live music, premium vendors, and an exclusive look at the latest models from world-class boat brands.

“As we open the doors to our brand-new showroom, MarineMax is proud to deepen our roots within the Daniel Island and Charleston community,” TJ Rose, MarineMax regional president, said in a press release. “This milestone is more than just a grand opening; it’s the start of an exciting chapter where we grow together with the Lowcountry boating community.”

“Through our expanding partnership with Scout and our premium lineup of brands like Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Saxdor, and Cruisers Yachts, we are committed to providing an elevated, full-service experience that supports every aspect of our customers’ boating needs.

“Our new showroom offers a welcoming and sophisticated space for our customers to explore the latest models, attend educational events, and connect with our dedicated team. We are honored to call Daniel Island home and look forward to building lasting relationships with boaters throughout Charleston for years to come.”

The new location reflects MarineMax’s continued investment in the Charleston area and its commitment to providing best-in-class service, sales, and support. Guests at the grand opening event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, live entertainment, and one-on-one opportunities to connect with MarineMax team members and vendor partners.

For more information and to RSVP, visit: marinemax.com/stores/charleston/events/activities/showroom-grand-opening-2025-08-22-1.

FRANCIS MARION: SWAMP FOX

“Swamp Fox, Swamp Fox, tail in his hat. Nobody knows where the Swamp Fox’s at. Swamp Fox, Swamp Fox, hiding in the glen. He runs away to fight again!”

Many may remember these words, sung by Francis Marion’s men in a 1959 miniseries produced by Walt Disney about the famous 18th century military officer, planter and politician. But that is only one of dozens of books, films and television productions devoted to the life of Marion since 1805.

Join the Daniel Island Historical Society at its Sept. 16 meeting as it welcomes guest speaker Tom Elmore, who will examine what these representations got right and what they got wrong, and how Disney merchandised Marion, a Brigadier General who served the Patriot cause during the American Revolution. Plus – how did he get the nickname “Swamp Fox?” Francis Marion also has a storied history right here in his native Berkeley County – and is of course the namesake of the nearly 259,000-acre national forest that begins on the northern end of the Cainhoy peninsula. Tues. Sept. 16, 7 pm, Church of the Holy Spirit, 299 Seven Farms Drive.

ARTIFACT SHOW & TELL + KIDS’/TEENS’ ARCHAEOLOGY WORKSHOPS

The Daniel Island Historical Society and The Charleston Museum are teaming up to dig into local history! Join them on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the Daniel Island Recreation Center for “Artifact Show & Tell” from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event features local archaeologists John Fisher of Charleston Museum, Jeff Sherard of Brockington & Associates, and Dr. Luke Pecoraro of Drayton Hall.

Bring any artifacts you have found in your exploration of the island or other parts of the Lowcountry and the expert team will help you identify them and the time period they represent. No treasures to bring? No problem! They will also have artifacts on display for you to view. This event is free.

Plus, kids and teens will have the chance to become an archaeologist for a day as the group presents “Kids’ Archaeologist Workshop” for ages 6-12, from 11 a.m. to noon and “Teen’ Archaeologist Workshop” for ages 13-17 from 12:30 p.m to 1:30 p.m. Both workshops will be led by Cara Bradford, an educator at The Charleston Museum. Examine potsherds, glassware, bone, and metal to unlock the secrets of Charleston’s past. Solve the puzzle of a broken object, conduct artifact analysis, and learn all about the field of archaeology. reservations are required. Cost is $5. Register at charlestonmuseum.org.