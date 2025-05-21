The Roundup: Publix construction update, new Greek eatery coming soon

DI Publix construction is ‘moving along’

Construction on the Daniel Island Publix, the island’s only supermarket, is progressing with no reported delays or issues, according to Publix media relations manager Jared Glover.

“Things are moving along as planned, and we look forward to welcoming back our customers, and new customers, soon.” Glover said.

With the reopening of the grocery store slated for later this year, The Daniel Island News asked Publix officials if crews have experienced any unanticipated technical or foundational challenges during construction.

“While we understand the excitement for the store reopening, it is not our practice to give continuous updates throughout the process,” Glover said. “Security, safety among other reasons. While things are moving as planned, there are a number of variables that can impact construction timelines for our locations, including contractors, supplies, and weather-related issues.

“That being said, it would be inappropriate to share specific timelines.”

The new structure, located at 162 Seven Farms Drive, has been taking shape over the past few months since its closing on Dec. 24 of last year for demolition.

Once completed, the store will be nearly double in size, from 29,030 to 50,398 square feet. The store will offer an expanded selection of groceries and services, a pocket park, a pavilion, outdoor seating, and native landscaping at the entrance.

No e-bikes allowed on Daniel Island trails

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association recently installed signs at several trailheads around the island reminding people to keep e-bikes off the trails.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining a safe and enjoyable trail system for all users, the DIPOA recently installed additional signage reinforcing the existing policy that e-bikes are not permitted on our trail system,” said the POA’s director of operations Tony Elder.

The 12 new signs were placed at key trail entryways to enhance awareness and encourage voluntary compliance, Elder said.

“Our goal is to work collaboratively with the community to preserve the integrity of our magnificent trail network and ensure its continued enjoyment for everyone.”

Greek cuisine coming to Point Hope

Greek restaurant Philosophia is set to open in The Gates at Point Hope, next to the Roper St. Francis primary care clinic.

Owned by Justin Hunt and Dimitri Hatgidimitriou, the restaurant is looking to open its doors in the first quarter of 2026, according to Meyer App Associates.

Operated by TYSM Hospitality Group, Philosophia will offer Mediterranean dishes like spanakopita, Greek salads, local fish dishes, roasted chicken, and braised lamb shank.

The restaurant has two other locations in Mount Pleasant.

Unified BE kickball game promotes inclusion

On May 2, Bishop England High School hosted an Options Unified PE game of kickball against James Island Charter High School.

Unified sports bring together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities, to foster inclusion and acceptance through collaborative sports.

Friends, family, and community members gathered on the BE track field to support the players.

“It was a fun game playing against the Trojans,” said BE player Michael Teeple. “Even though we were playing against each other, we were supporting each other too.”

Lauren Murphy, a first-year Options teacher, added, “The unified kickball game was a great experience for everyone involved. This game provided our students with an opportunity to showcase their athletic skills, be encouraged by peers, and demonstrate sportsmanship among the two teams. This game is a great example of how sports can foster inclusion and acceptance across the community!”

Bishop England’s Options Department Chair Kristen Common noted that, while the teams didn’t keep score, “Everyone was a winner this time.”