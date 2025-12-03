The Roundup: Scams, Real ID, 250th anniversary, and Lowcountry Lowline

Hang up: a rise in telephone scams

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a rise in phone scams involving callers posing as law enforcement and demanding payment of a penalty fine for missing jury duty.

“Please note that court staff and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will NEVER request payment in any form for failure to appear for jury duty,” the county stated on social media.

Officials remind residents that a jury summons is always sent by mail, and fines are never imposed without a court appearance. Residents are urged to hang up immediately and report scam calls to local authorities.

Want to fly? Get your Real ID now

“The time for waiting on Real ID is over,” said Kevin Shwedo, executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

With less than 60 days until the May 7 Real ID deadline, South Carolinians are urged to upgrade their drivers licenses immediately to comply with federal travel requirements or risk being turned away at airports.

Although not required for driving or voting, a Real ID will be required not only to board domestic flights but also to enter military bases and access federal buildings. Residents can check scdmvonline.com for a list of required documents.

Don’t throw away your shot

They were young, scrappy, and hungry, and like the song from the musical “Hamilton,” the American revolutionaries did not throw away their shot to fight for the country’s independence.

To commemorate next year’s 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War on July 4, 2026, Berkeley County is kicking off a series of events to highlight the county’s critical role in the fight.

South Carolina saw more skirmishes than any other state, with more than 200 battles against the British, including key engagements across Berkeley County, from Cainhoy to St. Stephen.

From now through May, residents can take part in a schedule of battlefield tours led by historian David Reuwer of the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust. Organized by the Berkeley 250 Commission, in partnership with the state’s SC250 initiative, the events will allow attendees “an opportunity to pause and reflect on our nation’s past (and) honor the contributions of all Americans.”

For event details, visit bygoneberkeley.com.

City to convert railway to greenway

Charleston City Council has approved funding for Phase 1 of the Lowcountry Lowline, a long-awaited project that will convert 1.7 miles of abandoned railway and highway corridor into a greenway for walkers and cyclists.

The $15 million project will create a 1.6-mile path from downtown’s Mt. Pleasant Street to Line Street and will include a public park and two revenue-generating parking lots. Groundbreaking is expected this fall.

“This is a huge win for Charleston,” Charleston Mayor William Cogswell said in a press release. “The Lowline will bring incredible benefits to our residents, reshaping the way our city functions. When combined with our other initiatives, Charleston will be more connected and accessible than ever before.”

After years of delays due to funding setbacks, this approval will move forward with supporting partners Friends of the Lowline and The PATH Foundation.