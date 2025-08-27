Running to remember

Twenty-four years after the Sept. 11 morning that changed America forever, Charleston will once again stop, remember, and run.

The 14th Annual Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run takes place Saturday, Sept. 13, on Daniel Island, uniting neighbors, first responders, veterans, and families in a living tribute to sacrifice and service.





“This year’s race will unite the community to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and in the wars since, along with our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities,” said Charleston race director Travis Dodd.

Hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation, the Heroes Run begins at 9 a.m. in front of Charleston Fire Department Station 18 on Seven Farms Drive, with opening ceremonies starting at 8:30 a.m. Organizers expect around 1,200 runners, walkers, and ruckers – participants who carry weighted backpacks to honor the service and sacrifices of military members and first responders – plus volunteers, sponsors, and cheering supporters.

“The final details are still being ironed out,” Dodd noted, “but this is a Charleston event that you don’t want to miss.”

For Dodd, who also serves as a local first responder, the race carries a special meaning.

“This is not only an event to remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice, but an event that brings our families and communities closer together in honor and pride,” he said.

The 9/11 Heroes Run is part of a national race series sponsored by USAA, with more than 70 events held worldwide. It was inspired by U.S. Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while protecting his battalion. Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City, a firehouse that lost nearly all of its men on Sept. 11. He returned with a deeper understanding of the mission he was about to carry out – an understanding that continues to fuel the Heroes Run today.

A portion of proceeds from the Charleston run benefits the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop character in future generations. Funds will also stay local to support TMF’s Charleston Chapter, which organizes community projects and events under the guiding words of Manion himself: “If not me, then who…”

“Each year on the anniversary of Sept. 11, we pause to remember the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day and those who lost their lives in the wars since,” said Ryan Manion, CEO of the foundation. “The growth of the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series over the last 18 years demonstrates a shared commitment in communities nationwide to never forget the sacrifices of first responders and military service members like my brother, Travis, and countless others. I’m inspired by the volunteers and participants who share Travis Manion Foundation’s dedication to run in memory of our heroes.”

Registration is open for anyone who wants to un, walk, ruck, or volunteer. To sign up, visit bit.ly/3HLS0Bx.