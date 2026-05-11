Safe boating practices urged ahead of National Safe Boating Week

As the busy summer boating season approaches, the Charleston-area U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is urging recreational boaters to prioritize safety on the water during National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22.

With thousands of boaters expected on Lowcountry waterways, officials emphasize that most boating accidents are preventable through preparation, education, and responsible behavior.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard’s most recent data, there were 3,887 recreational boating incidents nationwide in 2024, resulting in 556 deaths and more than 2,100 injuries. In South Carolina, 154 boating accidents, 10 fatalities, and 82 injuries were reported in 2024.“Charleston’s waterways are one of our greatest assets, but they also require respect,” John Swink, division commander, Southeast District Division 12, said in a release. “The vast majority of boating accidents are preventable. Simple steps – like wearing a life jacket, boating sober, and planning ahead – save lives.”

Leading Causes of Boating Fatalities:

• Drowning (approximately 75% of deaths)

• Lack of life jacket use (nearly 90% of drowning victims)

• Alcohol use

• Lack of formal boating safety education

Key Safety Reminders for Boaters:

• Wear a life jacket while underway

• Watch your speed and operate at a safe speed for conditions

• Never operate a vessel under the influence

• File a float plan with a trusted contact

• Check weather and tides before and during your trip

• Carry proper safety equipment, including communication and signaling devices

• Take a boating safety course

The Coast Guard Auxiliary offers boating safety courses and free Vessel Safety Checks for recreational boats and paddlecraft to help ensure compliance with federal and state safety requirements and improve operator preparedness.

The Charleston-area Coast Guard Auxiliary includes Flotilla 12-6 (East Cooper) and Flotilla 12-8 (Charleston), with more than 100 members supporting Coast Guard missions. Auxiliarists conduct safety patrols, vessel examinations, public education, and operational support throughout the region.

Learn more online about boating safety courses.

Provided by Coast Guard Auxiliary