Sales up, but agent says home buyers more cautious

In March, 25 homes sold on Daniel Island. As of April 6, there were 78 homes listed for sale.

Of those 78 homes for sale, 44 were active listings, and 34 were under contract.

The total sales for the month were $37,717,567.

The most expensive home sold in March was 524 Park Crossing St. for $3,805,400. The least expensive home sold was a unit at 200 Bucksley Lane for $315,000.

According to Renee Pote with Iron Gate Realty, in the past, homes that were overpriced were selling easily due to a lack of inventory. She said the low inventory continues, but now the market is not allowing overpriced homes to sell just due to a lack of inventory.

“Buyers are more cautious and really being particular about the home they buy. We also are seeing a slight increase in homes coming back on the market due to a nervous or hesitant buyer,” Pote said.

1030 Barfield St. - $1,470,000

1176 Barfield St. - $645,000

1888 Beekman St. - $2,184,650

1270 Blakeway St. - $1,375,000

200 Bucksley Lane #303 - $315,000

2514 Daniel Island Drive - $1,090,000

59 Delahow St. - $2,177,517

134 Fairbanks Oak Alley #402 - $3,000,000

144 Fairbanks Oak Alley #4B - $1,400,000

7864 Farr St. - $1,700,000

32 Grove Lane - $1,575,000

2609 Josiah St. - $2,750,000

310 Longshore St. #622 - $1,450,000

310 Longshore St. #635 - $850,000

2429 Louisville St. - $1,275,000

1543 Mitchell Wharf St. - $1,710,000

524 Park Crossing St. - $3,805,400

145 Pier View St. #114 - $440,000

145 Pier View St. #416 - $600,000

1734 Pierce St. - $2,620,000

130 River Landing Drive #4102 - $440,000

129 Scott St. - $1,400,000

154 Scott St. - $1,175,000

250 Seven Farms Drive #202 - $470,000

1549 Willtown St. - $1,800,000