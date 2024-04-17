Sales up, but agent says home buyers more cautious
Wed, 04/17/2024 - 10:19am admin
By:
Katherine Smith, news@thedanielislandnews.com
In March, 25 homes sold on Daniel Island. As of April 6, there were 78 homes listed for sale.
Of those 78 homes for sale, 44 were active listings, and 34 were under contract.
The total sales for the month were $37,717,567.
The most expensive home sold in March was 524 Park Crossing St. for $3,805,400. The least expensive home sold was a unit at 200 Bucksley Lane for $315,000.
According to Renee Pote with Iron Gate Realty, in the past, homes that were overpriced were selling easily due to a lack of inventory. She said the low inventory continues, but now the market is not allowing overpriced homes to sell just due to a lack of inventory.
“Buyers are more cautious and really being particular about the home they buy. We also are seeing a slight increase in homes coming back on the market due to a nervous or hesitant buyer,” Pote said.
1030 Barfield St. - $1,470,000
1176 Barfield St. - $645,000
1888 Beekman St. - $2,184,650
1270 Blakeway St. - $1,375,000
200 Bucksley Lane #303 - $315,000
2514 Daniel Island Drive - $1,090,000
59 Delahow St. - $2,177,517
134 Fairbanks Oak Alley #402 - $3,000,000
144 Fairbanks Oak Alley #4B - $1,400,000
7864 Farr St. - $1,700,000
32 Grove Lane - $1,575,000
2609 Josiah St. - $2,750,000
310 Longshore St. #622 - $1,450,000
310 Longshore St. #635 - $850,000
2429 Louisville St. - $1,275,000
1543 Mitchell Wharf St. - $1,710,000
524 Park Crossing St. - $3,805,400
145 Pier View St. #114 - $440,000
145 Pier View St. #416 - $600,000
1734 Pierce St. - $2,620,000
130 River Landing Drive #4102 - $440,000
129 Scott St. - $1,400,000
154 Scott St. - $1,175,000
250 Seven Farms Drive #202 - $470,000
1549 Willtown St. - $1,800,000