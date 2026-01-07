Salute! New restaurant brings life, flavor, and a taste of Italy back to a forgotten corner of Clements Ferry Road

If you want to know whether a restaurant is popular, don’t check the reviews – check the parking lot.

On weekend evenings on Clements Ferry Road, that test tells the story before you ever step inside Salute Italian Restaurant.

Night after night, the lot is packed. Not “a few cars” full, but every-spot-taken, cars-circling, people-streaming-in full. Inside, laughter bounces off the walls, wine glasses clink, and plates of steaming pasta weave through a dining room that feels equal parts lively restaurant and neighborhood living room.

Salute opened last summer at 1190 Clements Ferry Road and brought back something this stretch of road needed: energy.

Located just past Cainhoy Road, Salute took over the former Joey Tomatoes space, a building that had seen its share of turnover. Other nearby spots, including the old Lowco Café, tried to anchor this small pocket with retail success, but eventually closed, as other nearby areas boomed.

Then Salute arrived.

Since opening, it has become one of the busiest restaurants on the corridor, supporting Clements Ferry’s rapid residential growth as a true neighborhood restaurant.

“Since our inception, the local community has strongly embraced the restaurant, its atmosphere, its menu and overly friendly service,” owner Joe Spiotta said.

That embrace is visible every weekend, and most weeknights, as Cainhoy and Point Hope residents pack the dining room, turning Salute into a place that feels less like a new venture and more like it’s always belonged.

A GATHERING PLACE

Spiotta isn’t new to building Italian restaurants that grow alongside their communities. He and his wife, Bethann, also own Bricco Bracco in Mount Pleasant, which has built a loyal following for more than a decade.

“I believe our strong following and brand for the 15 years Bricco Bracco has been in Mount Pleasant gave our guests the confidence to give Salute a go,” Spiotta said.

Still, opening on Clements Ferry was a leap many restaurant owners wouldn’t take. The road has grown rapidly with new homes and neighborhoods amid the dozens of warehouses and commercial buildings, but dining options – especially sit-down restaurants – have lagged behind.

But Spiotta believed in the corridor’s potential.

“Owning that building for the last six years, I always knew that in time the growth of the local community would warrant a restaurant in that location,” he said.

That timing proved right. As Point Hope and Cainhoy continue to expand, Salute has become a natural gathering place – somewhere to celebrate, unwind, or skip cooking altogether.

“What has surprised me the most is their acceptance and dedication to the restaurant,” Spiotta said. “We have guests who come in every week and have become like family to our staff. Some customers have even celebrated birthdays and anniversaries here, choosing Salute as the backdrop for their special moments. I’ve also noticed that many people recommend us to their friends and neighbors, which has helped us build a loyal following faster than I ever expected.”

REGULARS AND RESERVATIONS

Part of Salute’s appeal, Spiotta said, is that it doesn’t feel intimidating or reserved for special occasions.

“That was the concept from day one. Good food, great price, perfect atmosphere, and the best service.”

That philosophy shows up on the menu, which leans heavily into Italian-American comfort classics while still feeling polished. Appetizers include calamari fritto, garlic bread, and meatballs il forno. Salads range from a classic Caesar to antipasto and a standout beet salad that has quickly become a local favorite.

The pasta list reads like a greatest-hits album: multiple versions of Bolognese, rigatoni soaked in vodka sauce, fettuccine Alfredo, baked ziti, shrimp scampi, drunken chicken, chicken parm, and traditional spaghetti and meatballs. There are also sandwiches and soup, keeping things approachable for lunch, dinner, or a quick bite.

“Executive Chef Kenny Peters and Sous Chef Matt Lancaster have executed our quality, our standards, and our full menu to a superfluous degree because of the love they put into each and every dish,” Spiotta said.

Regulars at Salute aren’t shy about sharing their love for the restaurant.

“The chicken parm is the best I’ve had in Charleston,” said island resident Lauren Hall.

“I could eat the beet salad every day and not get tired of it,” Clements Ferry regular Thomas Hunt said. “It’s so nice to have a great Italian restaurant on this side of town!”

Longtime Clements Ferry resident Terry Wright said, “It’s the kind of place where my kids feel at home, and we always leave happy and full.”

From long-time neighbors to first-time visitors, the sentiment is the same: Salute has quickly become a neighborhood favorite.

A NAME THAT FITS

Salute’s impact reaches beyond its front door, injecting life back into the intersection of Cainhoy and Clements Ferry Road.

When asked if Salute has helped bring traffic and life back to the corridor, Spiotta didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely 100%.”

The name Salute – pronounced SAH-LOO-teh – translates to “Cheers” or “To your good health,” a fitting toast for a restaurant built on connection. “That says it all,” Spiotta said.

Months in, Salute has become exactly what the Spiottas hoped for: a regular spot, not a one-time visit.

“The greatest pleasure Bethann and I get being in the restaurant business is getting the opportunity to meet new people and build relationships. To us, our guests are our top priority. We treat everyone as if they are coming into our home for ‘Sunday dinner,’” Spiotta said. “I’m grateful to have created a place where our guests feel happy, comfortable, and truly enjoy themselves.”

And judging by the packed parking lot, everyone knows where to go.