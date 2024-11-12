Santa sets sail on the DI Ferry

The magic of Christmas comes alive on the Daniel Island Ferry each December as families can climb aboard a one-of-a-kind holiday adventure: Milk and Cookies with Santa.

Now in its fifth year of Christmas-themed cruises and fourth year of featuring Santa himself, the on-the-water holiday tradition is the brainchild of owner Colby Hollifield. He said the inspiration came from a family trip years ago when he and his son rode the Polar Express train in North Carolina.

“We had such a great time,” Hollifield said. “I wanted to recreate that experience on the water.”

The first year featured evening cruises with hot chocolate, cookies, and a showing of “The Polar Express” movie. But Hollifield said a boat full of sugar-fueled kids near bedtime quickly proved... lively.

“We realized a daytime cruise would be better for everyone,” he said.

Fast forward to today, the format has been perfected.

For three weekends in December, Santa takes a break from the North Pole to hop aboard the Daniel Island Ferry for six Saturday cruises and four Sunday cruises. Each 45-minute ride brims with holiday cheer.

Santa greets families on the dock before they set sail, and once aboard, the ferry glides down the scenic Wando River toward Charleston. Keep your eyes peeled – Santa calls dolphins his “reindeer on the water,” and spotting them can add to the festive excitement.

While cruising, kids can take turns sharing their Christmas lists with Santa and snapping photos. Hollified said Santa is jolly and patient and will give every child his full attention.

On the return leg, little ones can enjoy chocolate milk and cookies, while parents are able to sip mimosas and soak in the holiday joy.

“This event is all about creating lasting memories,” Hollifield said. “There’s nothing better than seeing kids light up when they see Santa.”

The cruises depart from the Daniel Island Waterfront south dock in front of The Kingstide with parking nearby. For more information on tickets, visit diferry.com.