SAVE THE DATE: REOCCURRING MEETINGS

AA MEETINGS Providence Church: Mon. - Fri., 7:30 am. Holy Cross: Speaker Mtg. Sat., 8 pm; 12 Step Mtg. Wed. 7:30 pm.

AL-ANON Al-Anon, a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics, meets every Thurs., 7 pm at Holy Cross Church on Daniel Island. Enter via the doors by the preschool playground.

COMMUNITY YOGA Mindful flow yoga. All levels, mats and blocks provided. Thurs., 9-10 am at DI Recreation Center. Teresa Donohue dicommunityyoga@gmail.com.

CRAFTERNOONS Crafternoons with Edie every 1st Fri. of the month from 1-3 pm at the Daniel Island Library. Tim Boyle at 843-471-2952 or timothy.boyle@berkeleycountysc.gov.

DANIEL ISLAND CONNECT Fifty-plus age group that hosts a potluck dinner and social. Meets 3rd Thurs. at The Overture, 7770 Farr St. Call Kathy 502-387-3046 for more info.

DANIEL ISLAND GOP CLUB 3rd Mon., 8 am, Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. Free and open to the public.

DI INSHORE FISHING CLUB Monthly, 3rd Tues. of the month. Family friendly. Call/text Bill at 919-418-3220, danielislandfishingclub.com.

DANIEL ISLAND LIBRARY EVENTS Capt. Daniell’s Pipers Recorder Group: Tues. 1:30-2:30 pm; Needleworkers: 2nd & 4th Tues., 11:15 am; Deepthinkers Discussion Group: Wed., 10:30 am - noon; Social Bridge Club: 2nd Fri. & 4th Mon., 1-4 pm; Writers Group: 1st Wed., 4:30-6 pm.

DANIEL ISLAND WYLDLIFE For all middle schoolers on DI, Mons., 7-8 pm at DI Rec. Ctr. Campaigners meet Weds., 6:30-7:30 pm. Tlengyel91@gmail.com.

DANIEL POINTE CHAPEL Non-denominational Christian worship services in the Theater of the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community at 1:15 pm on the 1st and 3rd Suns. each month. All welcome. 514 Robert Daniel Drive. Deacon Ed Dyckman at dyckman.edward@gmail.com and 843-367-5647.

DI FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY is a nonprofit committee working to improve and support the island library and increase literacy in the community, meets on the 3rd Mon. of every month at 4pm in the meeting room of the library.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE Duplicate Bridge, ACBL sanctioned. Daniel Island Rec Center, 160 Fairbanks Dr. Weds, noon-3pm. Space limited, reservations required, 843-224-6778 or 843-209-1471.

EXCHANGE CLUB OF DANIEL ISLAND 4th Tues., 5:30 pm, Daniel Pointe Community Center, 514 Robert Daniel Dr.,dixchangeclub.org.

MASTER GARDENER Q&A 1st Mon. of the month at DI Library, 4-6 pm, trained and certified Clemson Extension Tri-County Master Gardeners answer questions about lawns, trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, vegetables and all aspects of gardening in the Lowcountry. Soil samples accepted ($6) for testing by Clemson University to help improve your growing options.

PHILIP SIMMONS YOUNG LIFE All Philip Simmons students welcome. Club meets every other Wed. at 208 Grand Park Blvd. Campaigners every Mon. at 7 pm. Tlengyel91@gmail.com.

RECOREDER GROUP Join Captain Daniell’s Pipers at the DI Library every Tue. 1:30-2:30 PM. All welcome regardless of your level of playing. Contact Richard Foreman, eflat3@gmail.com.

REPUBLICAN WOMEN 4th Mon., 11:30 am, Hilton Garden Inn, 300 Wingo Way, Mt. Pleasant. East Cooper Republican Women on Facebook or tblairecrw@protonmail.com.

ROTARY CLUB OF DI Weds., 7:30 am, DI Club and virtually. maryjo@mjrcac.com at danielislandrotary.com.

SOUTH BERKELEY DEMOCRATS Meets at 4 pm on 3rd Sun., Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. berkeleydems.com. TAI CHI CLASSES DI Library Tues., 10 am & Fri., 9 am.

THE INFINITE JUKEBOX A bi-monthly multimedia discussion group for music lovers. All music genres from the past century including: Country/ western, baroque and electronia. 2nd & 4th Thurs. at the DI Library from 11 am - noon.

THEOLOGY ON TAP Do you have questions about the Christian faith? Or do you have friends who do? The Church of the Holy Cross’ new Theology on Tap series is for you. This informal gathering at New Realm Brewing on Daniel Island is a chance to hear a relevant talk on a difficult topic and then to follow up with your questions. Third Wed. of each month at New Realm. 7:30-9 pm. Free admission.

TOASTMASTERS The meeting place and times have changed as follows: Sat. Feb. 3 & 17 and March 2, 2:30 pm in person at DI Library and Zoom. Sat March 16 on Zoom only, 8 am. Wed. March 20, 6 pm Area Contest, Zoom and in person at DI Library. Contact claire@eduave.com for login link to Zoom meetings. Three Area Clubs: Blackbaud, Daniel Island and Pleasant Speakers will be competing in Table Topics and International Speech Contest. The public is invited to attend.

WILLINGWAY’S “CONTINUED CARE GROUP” Designed to help families struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Meetings are at Holy Cross Church, Mon., 6:30-7:30 pm. Rhett Crull, 843-323-7111.

