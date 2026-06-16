SC House District 99 heads to runoff as Brooks, Gore vie to succeed Smith

The race to represent District 99 in the South Carolina House of Representatives, which includes Daniel Island and the rapidly growing Clements Ferry corridor in Berkeley County, isn't over yet.

After a crowded Republican primary, Berkeley County Councilman Jarrod Brooks and Hanahan real estate agent Kristy Gore emerged as the top two vote getters in House District 99 and advanced to a June 23 runoff election.

Brooks led the four-candidate field with 43.67% of the vote, while Gore secured second place with 28.82%. Candidates Shawn Pinkston and David Herndon were eliminated after receiving 16.01% and 11.50%, respectively.

The winner of the Republican runoff will face Democrat Samuel Price in the general election on Nov. 3. Price is a Boeing senior developer and technical lead who won his party's primary with nearly 60% of the vote.

The District 99 seat became open after longtime state Rep. Mark Smith opted not to seek reelection to instead pursue South Carolina's 1st Congressional District seat. Smith advanced to a June 23 Republican runoff against Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Costa Honeycutt. Smith received 18% of the vote to Honeycutt's 22% of the vote.

The congressional seat was vacated by Nancy Mace, who conceded defeat in the Republican primary's gubernatorial race. Mace endorsed Attorney General Alan Wilson, who will compete against South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who was endorsed by President Trump.

Of the three runoff races, the District 99 vote may be one of the most consequential local races for residents of Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Hanahan and Goose Creek.

The district encompasses some of Berkeley County's fastest-growing communities, where conversations about traffic, infrastructure, and affordability increasingly dominate kitchen tables and community meetings.

Both runoff candidates identified those same issues as top priorities.

Jarrod Brooks

For Brooks, a Daniel Island resident, affordability is his biggest concern in the district. "I'll advocate for South Carolina to spend less so it requires less taxes and can afford road improvement."

Brooks argued that Columbia must redirect existing resources toward the Lowcountry's transportation needs.

"The state government needs to reallocate gas tax revenue fairly to counties and away from corporate welfare projects and towards the Lowcountry to accommodate Berkeley County's growth," he said.

Road improvements remain his primary budget priority if elected.

"Traffic lowers our quality of life daily," Brooks said. "I'll be an activist for smart infrastructure planning and funding to improve I-526 between Clements Ferry and I-26 and move port traffic off commuter roads."

Brooks points to his experience on Berkeley County Council as a key differentiator. "I have a record of service on Berkeley County Council voters can count on, marked by responsiveness and balancing conservation, development, and property rights.”

He also highlighted his involvement in transportation projects, noting that he is "the only candidate who has designed, funded, and built roads in Berkeley County."

When he's not attending council meetings or running his businesses, Brooks said one of his favorite places in the district is the Berkeley Animal Center.

"I love the animals and the staff and volunteers who help them," he said, adding that time spent on a kayak or boat offers a welcome escape from traffic concerns.

Kristy Gore

Gore, who lives in Hanahan and works as a real estate agent, investigator, and public safety professional, said traffic congestion remains one of the district's most pressing issues.

"Because our district serves as a major transportation corridor, accidents on the interstate often create significant backups on local roads, affecting commuters, families, and emergency services," Gore said.

She specifically identified Clements Ferry Road as a continuing priority and said future development should be tied more closely to infrastructure planning.

"Growth should follow infrastructure, not the other way around," Gore said. "Smart growth requires planning ahead, not reacting after problems already exist."

Like Brooks, Gore believes the county deserves a larger share of transportation funding as growth accelerates. "Berkeley County is one of the fastest-growing counties in South Carolina, and state funding should reflect that growth," she said.

Gore contrasted herself with Brooks by emphasizing long-term commitment to the seat. "Unlike my opponent, I am committed to serving the full term of the office I am elected to and staying focused on representing the people of District 99," she said.

She also cited relationships developed through her leadership role with the South Carolina Federation of Republican Women, saying those connections would help her be effective immediately if elected.

Gore's favorite spots in the district include anywhere with “natural beauty.” During years spent living on Daniel Island, she frequently visited Daniel Island Waterfront Park with her children. Today, she enjoys Hanahan's Creekside Park and remains focused on preserving greenspaces as development continues.

"While responsible growth is necessary, it must be balanced with stewardship of the natural character that defines the Lowcountry," Gore said.