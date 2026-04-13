SC income tax deadline extended

The South Carolina Department of Revenue has extended its deadline for 2025 income tax filing in response to South Carolina Legislature’s proposed House Bill 3368, which would have the state conform with the current Internal Revenue Code, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Currently, the state does not include the many new tax deductions and exemptions that the federal tax law now does.

If passed, the SCDOR will provide additional information, including guidance for taxpayers who have already filed their 2025 Individual Income Tax returns.

The state has automatically extended the tax filing due date for all 2025 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns to Oct. 15. No action is required to take advantage of this filing extension.

This extension applies only to the deadline to file your return, not to pay what you owe. You will owe penalties if you do not pay at least 90% of your 2025 tax liability by April 15. MyDORWAY is the fastest, easiest way to pay your balance.

If you are expecting a refund, you don’t need to do anything except file your return by Oct. 15.

The SCDOR will publish additional guidance and updates through its website and social media channels.

Provided by the South Carolina Department of Revenue.