SC job candidates sabotaging careers by using AI

In today’s competitive job market, it’s almost expected that candidates will rely on AI chatbots to craft their resumes and cover letters. Yet, despite the widespread adoption of tools like ChatGPT, AI might actually be a stumbling block in securing that crucial job offer.

That is according to the experts at Resume.io, who commissioned a survey of 3,000 hiring managers. The survey revealed that almost one-half (45%) of South Carolina managers automatically dismiss resumes created using AI. “AI-generated content often contains tell-tale signs, such as overly polished or excessively detailed cover letters, and HR professionals now have access to sophisticated tools that easily identify such content,” said Resume.io career expert Amanda Augustine in a press release.

Beyond the immediate rejection risk, the survey unveiled deeper concerns among hiring managers. A significant 78% of managers stated that they would prefer to receive a poorly written but authentic resume over a perfectly written, yet disingenuous, AI-generated one.

“Authenticity in job applications is more valued than perfection,” Augustine added. “Employers are looking for genuine candidates, not just flawless prose.”

Interestingly, when asked for advice on using AI tools for resume creation, 31% of managers recommend that candidates heavily customize AI-generated content if they choose to use it. Another 22% suggested using AI as a starting point and then seeking professional help. Only 21% of managers were in favor of fully embracing AI tools to create resumes.

“The consensus is clear: If you’re going to use AI, you need to make it your own. The human touch is irreplaceable,” Augustine advised.

Ethical concerns surrounding AI in resume creation were also brought to light. Nearly half (46%) of South Carolina respondents believed that AI could misrepresent a candidate’s true skills, while 24% felt it creates unfair advantages.

“There’s a growing unease about how AI might be distorting the hiring process, leading to misalignments between a candidate's actual abilities and their AI-enhanced presentation,” Augustine said.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that 62% of managers believe companies should implement policies requiring candidates to disclose if their resume was AI-generated. “Transparency is key,” Augustine emphasized. “Candidates need to be upfront about their use of AI, and employers need to set clear expectations.”

To see how hiring managers around the country feel about using AI to create a resume, see the interactive map online.