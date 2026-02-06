SC overdose deaths decline, but counterfeit pills keep teens at risk

Editor’s note: This article will be Part 1 of a series on the overdose epidemic.

South Carolina is seeing its first meaningful drop in overdose deaths in years and a steeper decline than the nation overall.

Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 1,475 deaths in 2024, down from 2,157 in 2023 – a 33% decrease and the largest single-year drop in state history.

Nationally, deaths fell 27%, from 110,037 to 80,391.

Experts credit wider naloxone access, faster EMS response, increased awareness of counterfeit pills, and law enforcement pressure on fentanyl networks. Naloxone, now common in schools and community settings, reverses opioid overdoses and has reduced lethality even as drug use remains high. Still, overdoses remain the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-44, underscoring the volatility of today’s drug supply.

Fentanyl continues to drive most deaths and is often mixed, unknowingly to users, with methamphetamine, cocaine, or sedatives such as xylazine, which naloxone cannot reverse. Toxicology trends show a rise in polysubstance use, increasing the risk of fatal outcomes.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has recently warned about several emerging threats:

Xylazine, a veterinary sedative found in fentanyl mixtures, is not reversed by naloxone and can leave a person dangerously sedated.

Nitazenes, extremely potent synthetic opioids, can be reversed but often require multiple naloxone doses.

Medetomidine, another veterinary sedative, is also non-responsive to naloxone and causes profound sedation.

Bromazolam, a powerful illicit benzodiazepine common in counterfeit Xanax, is frequently mixed with fentanyl. Naloxone treats only the opioid component, leaving deep sedation and respiratory depression.

These substances increasingly appear in counterfeit pills that look identical to legitimate medications, especially fake Xanax, Adderall, and oxycodone.