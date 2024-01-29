SC presidential primary voting already underway

South Carolina is the next step for the 2024 presidential candidates, with the first votes already being cast in some cases.

The Democratic primary is slated for Saturday, Feb. 3, though early voting opened on Jan. 22 and will continue until Feb. 2.

For the Republicans, the primary election is set for Feb. 24, with early voting kicking off Feb. 12 through Feb. 22.

But South Carolinians aren’t restricted by party affiliations when it comes to voting. South Carolina is an open primary state, so registered voters can cast a ballot in either the Democratic primary or the Republican primary, regardless of party affiliation. However, voters cannot vote in both primaries.

The three candidates on the Democratic ballot in South Carolina are incumbent President Joe Biden, House Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) and author and speaker Marianne Williamson, who previously ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 election.

Candidates still in the race whose names appear on the ballot are former President Donald J. Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, CEO and co-founder of Generational Equity Group, Ryan Binkley and a former special operations officer, David Stuckenberg.

For more information on primary voting in Berkeley County, including where to vote, check the county’s website.