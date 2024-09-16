SC Public Health offering child seat safety checks

In observance of Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 15-21, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is emphasizing the critical importance of proper car seat use and hosting a series of educational events.

Every year, thousands of children across the country are severely injured or killed in car crashes. Many of these tragedies can be prevented with the correct use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

According to the 2024 National Digital Car Seat Check Form (NDCF) database, more than half (58.8%) of all car seats inspected by Child Passenger Safety technicians in South Carolina were improperly installed and used. Data from the NDCF database also revealed that almost 90% of children under the age of 10 that are using lap-and-shoulder seat belts should be using a forward-facing car seat or booster seat. Parents often transition their child out of the appropriate car seat before it is safe to do so.

“Car seats are engineered to spread crash forces across the strongest parts of a child’s body, but they can only provide this protection when they are properly installed and used,” said Emily Barb, health educator for the DPH’s Child Passenger Program.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, DPH will host educational events across the state to promote the proper use of car safety seats for children. At the car seat check events, technicians will help parents and caregivers ensure their car seat is properly installed and used correctly for the child’s age, height and weight. Each year, DPH technicians participate in more than 40 seat check events where several hundred individual seats are checked and parents helped with proper installation to ensure their children are protected.

If a child safety seat is used correctly, it can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 71% among infants and 54% among toddlers. Booster seats reduce the risk of nonfatal injuries by 45% among 4- to 8-year-old children when compared to the seat belt alone, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Every time you place your child in a car seat you’re making a potentially life saving decision. The extra time and care it takes to ensure your car seat is used properly could be the difference between life and death.

When it comes to child passengers, there is a correct way to be restrained for every age and developmental stage. Whether it’s a rear-facing car seat, a forward-facing car seat installed with a tether or a booster seat, a CPS technician can put parents’ minds at ease by discussing correct car seat selection and showing them how to correctly install that seat in their vehicle. It is important to ensure that caregivers like babysitters and other family members know how to properly use car seats.

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in the United States, so it’s also important for teens to be aware that they should always wear a seatbelt when driving or riding as a passenger.

To find an inspection station near you and to schedule an appointment, please visit the DPH website.

Additional information is available at safekids.org/car-seat and nhtsa.gov/equipment.