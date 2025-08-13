SC scholarship program funds private schooling for exceptional-needs students

Imagine being able to help a child with exceptional needs access a specialized, private education and get a dollar-for-dollar break on your South Carolina income tax while you’re at it.

That’s exactly what Exceptional SC offers, yet most people have never heard of it.

“Why don’t we raise $12 million? Lack of awareness,” said Daniel Island resident Mary Nemeth, director of donor relations for Exceptional SC. “Most individuals, businesses, and CPAs have never heard of us. Raising $12 million could have allowed Exceptional SC to provide over $8,000 in scholarships per student.”

Exceptional SC is a nonprofit scholarship fund created through state legislation to help families of exceptional-needs children afford tuition at eligible private schools across South Carolina. The fund is fueled by donations, many of which are eligible for dollar-for-dollar SC income tax credits.

“In 2023, we raised about $5.65 million. In 2024, only $3.4 million,” Nemeth said. “By law, Exceptional SC is allowed to raise up to $12 million per year. That means last year alone, nearly $8.5 million in potential scholarships went unrealized.”

So, who qualifies?

“Students must be South Carolina residents, eligible to attend a public school, and have documentation of an exceptional need – either medical documentation or a school-issued IEP, ISP, or similar,” Nemeth explained. The application process is outlined at exceptionalsc.org.

Nemeth, a former teacher and longtime fundraiser for education and at-risk communities, was drawn to the organization because of her deep personal ties to families with children who have exceptional needs.

“I believe all kids should have the opportunity and choice to learn in the best school programs the state has to offer,” she said. “While some families can afford private school tuition, others cannot.”

For those who do receive the scholarship, the impact is real. Amy Bushyager, a Daniel Island parent, credits Exceptional SC for helping her daughter thrive.

“Rory was originally at Daniel Island School but needed a smaller environment and more outdoor time to thrive,” she said. “We’re lucky to send her to Elevate (Community School) with the help of the Exceptional Scholarship. It allowed us to support her need for a smaller school setting and more one-on-one time. It felt like an easier transition with access to the scholarship.”

Stefanie Swackhamer, co-founder and executive director of Elevate Community School, has seen the benefits firsthand. “Exceptional SC has been a meaningful support for a few of our families. While the scholarship doesn’t cover full tuition, every bit helps,” she said.

At Bishop England High School, Options Department Chair Kristen Common said the scholarship helps students living with disabilities gain access to inclusive, strengths-based education.

“The scholarship provides our students the opportunity to participate in specialized programs,” she said. “Our goal is to prepare students living with disabilities to become productive members of society and have a strong feeling of self-worth. This scholarship gives families the choice for high-quality educational services.”

With roughly 1,400 scholarships awarded last year, averaging $2,300 each, the need far exceeds the current funding. Donations can be made by any South Carolina taxpayer or business and count as a state tax credit of up to 75% of the donor’s total South Carolina income tax liability.

Looking ahead, Nemeth hopes to see the law evolve to allow donors to claim 100% of their liability in tax credits. But for now, her top priority is getting the word out.

“There are over 5 million people in South Carolina. We’ve had less than 1,000 donors since the program began,” she said. “My hope is that raising awareness through news and media outlets and word of mouth will allow us to double our donor base each year for the next five years.”