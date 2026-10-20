SC250 grant funds excavations at Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery

“Gobsmacked.”

That was the word Oak Bluff resident John Chaconas used to describe his experience volunteering for the archaeological excavations that took place at the Cainhoy Meeting House “Old Ruins” and McDowell Cemetery on Oct. 6-9.

“I’ve long been fascinated by archaeology, but this was my first hands-on dig,” Chaconas said. “On our first morning, history began appearing on the sieve as we sorted soil from our one-by-two-meter test trench. Each bucket brought discoveries – from colonial brick, pipe stems, and animal bones to potsherds of Tom’s Creek pottery dating back 3,000 to 4,000 years. It was an incredible experience and one that will be difficult to surpass.”

Chaconas and his wife, Carol, were among several volunteers to join in the work being conducted by archaeologists with Brockington & Associates at the one-acre site, located in the Oak Bluff community off Clements Ferry Road. The Meeting House brick ruins and cemetery hold centuries of history. Early settlers gathered at the Colonial-era structure to discuss important matters of the day, as well as to mend their souls through worship and, later, their wounded bodies in the throes of the Revolutionary War, when the house was used as a field hospital for Patriot forces.

The Daniel Island Historical Society received a $15,000 grant from the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250) to study the property’s Revolutionary War connections. The first phase of the project began in September with on-site research and ground-penetrating radar.

“Setting foot within the grounds, I wondered – what stories were waiting to be told here?” said Beth Bush, president and co-founder of DIHS, who also took part in the recent excavation efforts. “What does this landscape, and the people who spent time here, want us to know? We were super excited to find out!”

Archaeologists and other team members used shovels to scrape the ground’s surface in and around the ruins, while carving out large rectangular “units” below. Small loads of dirt from the holes were tossed onto “shaker screen” tables, where lab technicians and volunteers sifted out plant material and other natural elements in search of artifacts. The sound of a metal detector beeped in the background as Brockington Archaeologist Scott Kitchens investigated the grounds for clues.

“They can be so easy to overlook,” Kitchens noted. “It’s like looking in an ‘I Spy’ book!”

Taking all the activity in with an almost giddy excitement was longtime cemetery caretaker MaeRe Skinner, who has spent decades advocating for this sacred space.

“This has been the answer to my prayers and a dream come true,” she said. “After more than 30 years, I’m so encouraged to finally get some answers to the mysteries of this 300-year-old historic site.”

Skinner was on site every day to take part in the four-day excavation. She even helped Kitchens by doing some metal detecting of her own. Together, they located multiple Colonial-era nails near what was originally thought to be a family burial plot. The discovery, and brickwork around the site, led Kitchens and Project Leader Jeff Sherard, an archaeologist and lab director for Brockington, to consider a different theory.

“That’s a lot of iron for a family plot,” Kitchens said. “It feels like there was a structure there.”

Skinner was grateful for the attention the work has brought to her beloved cemetery, where generations of her family members are buried.

“To make people pay attention to this site, to protect it, and to honor it and its history has always been the goal,” Skinner added. “To be able to find artifacts to prove what we thought to be true is the best part.”

“What's so powerful is seeing everyone that is connected to this site at this singular moment,” said Sherard. “And I hope that this goes forward, that people remember this time and understand what it means, that this is all of our history and it's here to be protected and shared and talked about with everyone, no matter who you are and no matter where you come from. This is what defines us as Charlestonians.”

Sherard noted that the brick foundation of the Meeting House, which dates back to the late 1690s, could possibly be the oldest historic ruins “above ground” in the greater Charleston area.

“It was probably also the earliest excavation of a Presbyterian Meeting House,” he said.

Volunteers Karen Delcioppo and Robin Sinclair, both DIHS members, felt the magnitude of the experience.

“It was one of those ‘bucket list’ moments,” Delcioppo said. “Never imagined that it would happen within a few miles of home. A huge thank you to everyone who has worked on this project. They taught us so much along the way and I can’t wait for the final results and to see this beautiful plot of history preserved forever.”

“There was so much history to learn and stories to share, not to mention gaining some hands-on archaeology skills,” Sinclair added. “It was wonderful working with this team to help preserve a piece of history in our community.”

On the project’s final day, local dignitaries were invited to the site to get an update on progress. Among those in attendance were Rep. Mark Smith (S.C. House District 99), Ken Scarlett of the SC 250 Commission, Historian/Author Bill Segars, Keith Gourdin and Nick Yoder of the Berkeley County Greenbelt Commission, Anna-Catherine Alexander of the Preservation Society of Charleston, and Archaeologist Martha Zierden, former curator of historical archaeology at Charleston Museum. In his remarks to those gathered, Scarlett noted that providing funds and resources to help preserve, protect and research South Carolina’s many Revolutionary War-related sites is “the best work” of the SC 250 Commission.

“The people assembled here have kept this historic site from being expunged from our collective memory, and by doing so have set the stage for all Americans to eventually hear the many stories being discovered during the process of conducting professional archeology research,” he said. “This hallowed ground is telling us the great stories of how we became Americans over many years. It is a treasure trove of Lowcountry and American history.”

“History matters,” Bush said. “The people buried here centuries ago matter. Their experiences matter. What happened here matters. And what we do to share those stories will matter as well.”

Sherard is confident the work completed at Old Ruins/McDowell Cemetery achieved the project’s goals.

“Archaeology is defined by both fieldwork and the resulting artifacts,” he said. “On both accounts, the project was a resounding success.”

Not only did excavations reveal the construction sequence of the Meeting House, but also that the structure appeared to have been destroyed by fire, noted Sherard. Among the artifact discoveries were wrought iron nails, early to mid-18th century ceramics, and a pewter button attributed to the Royal British Navy – establishing a direct link from the site to the Revolutionary War period.

Next steps include a full report and public presentation of their findings. Community participation has been a key component of the project, noted Sherard.

“By allowing the public to participate, we demystify the archaeological process while giving them a hands-on experience with their past,” he said.

For Skinner, DIHS and all involved in the preservation of the site, the work continues.