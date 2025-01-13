SCDES offers free radon test kits

January is National Radon Action Month, and the South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) encourages South Carolinians to become familiar with the risks of radon presence inside a home.

Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States after smoking, and the health risks from radon are even greater for smokers.

Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless gas dispersed in outdoor air that can reach harmful levels when trapped inside of a building. Radon comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water, and finds its way into homes through cracks and holes in foundation, construction joints, and plumbing fixtures.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year nationally.

“Elevated levels of radon have been found in homes in almost every county of South Carolina,” said Rhonda Thompson, chief of SCDES’s Bureau of Air Quality. “Two homes right next to each other can have different radon levels, and the only way to know if a home has high radon levels is to test for it.”

While radon can only be detected by performing a home test, it can be mitigated if found.

﻿“South Carolina has nationally certified radon contractors who can measure radon and install solutions to reduce elevated radon levels,” said Olivia Burgher, Environmental Health manager with SCDES’s Radon Program. “SCDES provides links to lists of credentialed radon professionals, guidance for choosing a radon contractor, and other resources about radon mitigation on our website.”

Additionally, the South Carolina Radon Program offers one free radon test kit per home that can be requested at des.sc.gov/radon, while supplies last.

Radon test kits also can be purchased from the National Radon Program (sosradon.org, 1-800-767-7236) for $17.

For more information about radon, visit des.sc.gov/radon, email radon@des.sc.gov, or call 1-800-768-0362.