SCDOT engineer talks I-526 traffic woes, new area road projects

At a recent Daniel Island Neighborhood Association meeting, Daniel Burton, district construction engineer at the South Carolina Department of Transportation, highlighted key infrastructure projects impacting the Lowcountry.

With the state’s population surpassing 5.2 million residents, Burton emphasized how the growth impacts roads.

“It’s nice we live in a very desirable place, but with that, you get additional cars, traffic, construction, housing projects, businesses – all good things, but not necessarily good for our infrastructure,” he said.

Burton discussed two projects that are in the works around the the Lowcountry to help mitigate the growing traffic. He said there are plans to overhaul the interchange at I-26 and I-95 at mile marker 169. This project will involve a full reconstruction of the existing interchange. The goal is to improve traffic flow and safety by updating the ramps and lane connections.

Burton also discussed the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor, a series of projects designed to enhance connectivity across Charleston. The corridor is split into East and West segments, with the initial focus on the Long Point Interchange and the road leading to Charleston International Airport. The project’s goal is to improve access between port terminals, distribution centers, neighborhoods, and recreational destinations.

Several local projects are also underway:

● Long Point Road Interchange: This project aims to reduce daytime truck traffic from local congestion. The interchange is in the final stages of permitting, with right-of-way acquisition expected to begin in the fall. Construction is anticipated to start in 2026, with a target completion in 2036.

● Long Point Road Improvements: Efforts are underway to raise the road’s elevation in flood-prone areas and to investigate additional signage for US-17.

● Clements Ferry Road Phase 2 Widening: The $45.3 million county sales tax project is 85% complete and on track for a Nov. 2024 completion, though Burton is hopeful it may be finished by Labor Day.

Burton also noted that many of South Carolina’s bridges are beginning to age out.

“A lot of our bridges were built in the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and they’re starting to experience issues,” he said. “They were designed for a 60-year design life. It doesn’t mean they’re unsafe. These older bridges just present design challenges, they’re aging out, so they need repairing or rebuilding.”

Major bridge projects include:

● I-526 Extension: The Mark Clark extension project is expected to begin construction in 2029 with completion in 2036.

● Don Holt Bridge: A new bridge will be constructed, anticipated to be equivalent height-wise to the Ravenel bridge. Construction is expected to begin in the mid-2030s.

● Wando Bridge: Plans are still in development regarding its height and future modifications. No specific details, routes, or a timeline has been announced.

“With all the funding we’ve got, we’re doing way more than we have before,” Burton said.

“We’re making significant progress, and while there’s still much work to be done, we’re committed to addressing the needs of our growing state.”