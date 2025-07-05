School district using weapon screeners

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Philip Simmons High School student who was found with a loaded gun on campus on April 29, marking the second firearm confiscated this academic year.

In response, the Berkeley County School District is randomly screening for weapons.

According to the sheriff’s office, school administrators were alerted that a student might be in possession of a weapon. A school resource officer escorted the student – identified as 18-year-old Jaiden Anderson of Huger – to a secure location, where a loaded firearm with one round chambered and an extended magazine was found in his backpack.

Anderson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.

“Your child is safe, and no student was harmed,” Philip Simmons Principal Chris Buchholz wrote in an email to parents about an hour later.

The day after the incident, Philip Simmons High School began using mobile weapons screeners set to be used randomly in various areas on campus as part of a pilot program. Students passed through the new screeners at the school’s front entrance.

“Our district acquired mobile weapons screening equipment (last) summer through grant funding,” Buchholz said, explaining that the equipment was initially used at athletic events earlier in the school year and will now be extended to the school building. “Piloting a random and non-permanent deployment of this equipment is a logical next step, and we appreciate the district choosing Philip Simmons as part of this pilot initiative.”

Buchholz noted that while weapons screeners can serve as a deterrent, they are not foolproof. “Even in districts where weapons screeners are used, incidents involving weapons on campus have continued to occur,” he said. “No single measure is a comprehensive fix for the complex issue of school safety.”

He emphasized the importance of vigilance through the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, calling it the district’s most effective safety measure.

The implementation of weapon screening comes after the school’s second firearm-related incident this school year. In December, a student tip led to the discovery of a loaded 9mm handgun during a pat-down search. The student, a minor, was also charged.

Following that incident, the school district said it had already been using 18 mobile screening units at school-sponsored events and had recently acquired five more through grants. Other safety measures included K-9 sweeps, random searches, and clear or no-bag policies at gatherings.

Still, the district acknowledges the challenges of securing all campuses.

According to the district’s engagement coordinator, Monica Kreber, some high schools have up to 90 exterior doors, making full coverage difficult.

Cost is another issue. A state estimate placed the cost of permanent detectors at all South Carolina schools at $14.4 million upfront, with up to $98.3 million in annual staffing costs.

Despite these logistical and financial hurdles, district leaders say they remain committed to doing everything possible to protect students.

“As safety and security is our highest priority, we take all reports concerning safety seriously,” the district wrote in a statement sent to parents. “Please continue to encourage your children to report any concerns they may have to a staff member so we can take the appropriate steps to maintain a secure environment on our campus. We appreciate the cooperation and support of everyone who is helping to keep our school safe.”

Despite the calls for safety and the implementation of weapon screeners, some parents are frustrated that it took a second gun-related incident to trigger change.

“I’ve been extremely frustrated with the lack of action BCSD has taken,” said Adrienne Maysey, who has a son at the school and a daughter set to attend in the fall. “It took a second incident in less than six months and a third in four years to finally bring in weapon screeners. Athletic events and school board meetings have them – why not our schools?”

Maysey also criticized what she called the school’s lack of communication during the incident. “There was no lockdown and no communication to the students. My son didn’t even know a student had a weapon until one of his friends told him,” she said.

Parent Kelly Kennedy also voiced concerns about the “random and inconsistent” use of the screenings. “This inconsistency undermines their purpose and leaves students, staff, and families vulnerable on days when detectors are not in use. It also raises a troubling question: How many weapons have been brought onto campus undetected and unreported?”

Kennedy urges the district to make student safety a daily priority, supported by “clear policies, adequate staffing, and transparent communication,” adding, “Every child has the right to feel safe at school, but right now, my daughter does not. This is her senior year, and instead of enjoying it, she’s worried about being shot in school.”

The weapon screening program will be piloted over the next few weeks, and if successful, district officials said it could expand to other Berkeley County schools next year.

“Safety is never being satisfied – it’s an ongoing commitment,” Principal Buchholz said. “We’ll continue to invest in and prioritize the most effective tools and initiatives.”