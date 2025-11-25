Schools rely on local partnerships to thrive

Daniel Island School has quietly become a model for how local partnerships can enhance public education. Through ongoing sponsorships with area businesses and organizations, the school has been able to expand academic programs, support extracurricular activities, and improve student resources, without relying solely on district or state funding.

Though not a new concept, educational sponsorships have taken on a more meaningful role as schools look for ways to adapt to evolving student needs. For Daniel Island School, this has meant everything from funding educational programs, technology improvements, enhancing classroom equipment and supplies, and teacher training.

“We’ve been fortunate to have strong community ties,” said Kelsey Urtz, the school's fundraising vice president. “The support we receive from sponsors allows us to go beyond the basics and give students experiences that really enrich their learning.”

“We love this community and the school here,” said Garret McNally, owner of Mac’s Bar and Grill. “In fact, the school was one of the driving factors in us moving here 10 years ago from another part of Charleston. Anything we can do to support the school and the staff we are happy to do so.”

While students and staff clearly benefit from sponsorships, businesses gain as well. Involvement in school initiatives allows companies to forge deeper connections with the community and develop relationships with the next generation of thinkers and leaders.

“As parents and small business owners, we joined the Daniel Island PTA to be a part of supporting an association that brings improvements, positivity and opportunities to the students and school in our community,” said Island Rides owner Paula Gilchrist.

As the Charleston area continues to grow, so does the importance of educational partnerships. Daniel Island School’s model demonstrates how consistent, community-rooted sponsorships can elevate a school’s impact.

“Our goal is to keep the focus where it belongs, which is on supporting teachers and students and their growth,” Urtz said. “Every time someone steps forward to support that mission, they’re helping to shape a better future.”

There are many ways for businesses to get involved and support the Daniel Island PTA throughout the year, including the upcoming Multicultural Night, teacher lunches, and more.

These events offer continued opportunities for community engagement and support of the school’s mission. If a business is interested in learning more about how to get involved, visit dispta.org or email fundraise@dispta.org.