Scout rebuilds Daniel Island School garden for future generations

For more than a decade, the Daniel Island School and Community Garden has been growing curiosity, community, and hands-on learning through its 16 community garden beds, 10 educational beds, hummingbird garden, native plant areas, and pollinator beds.

After 11 years of serving students and volunteers, however, the educational and pollinator beds had reached the end of their lifespan.

Some were badly deteriorated. One bed had literally fallen apart.

To get the beds reconstructed, the garden team turned to Scouting America for help, and the timing couldn't have been better.

Morgan Hammond of Johns Island Venturing Crew 63 was searching for a leadership project to complete her Summit Scout Award, Scouting America's highest achievement in the Venturing program. For DISCG, having Hammond lead the bed reconstruction was like winning the lottery. After touring the garden, Hammond developed a comprehensive plan. She selected the materials, redesigned the student beds to make them more accessible for students, and engineered reinforcements to ensure the new beds would stand the test of time. She carefully measured the beds and created a detailed materials list for the DISCG team that included everything needed to construct 15 new raised beds.

On May 3, Hammond arrived at the garden with 15 fellow Scouts and adult volunteers. The lumber had already been measured and cut, allowing the team to get straight to work. She quickly organized the volunteers, assigning tasks as they dismantled the aging, rotten beds.

For the next five hours, the volunteers worked steadily to rebuild the garden beds. Along the way, they encountered challenges, including keeping the soil in place after the old beds were removed, but Hammond guided the team through each obstacle.

"We had to do some problem-solving to get the beds to fit," Hammond said. "I learned a lot about team management. The most challenging thing was keeping everyone focused and on task, but I think we all found it rewarding to see the results of our hard work."

The finished project transformed the garden. The new raised beds are not only stronger and more attractive but also more functional, featuring wide edges that allow students to comfortably lean over the beds or even sit while they work and learn.

With the successful completion of the project, Hammond earned her Summit Scout Award. This fall, she will begin pursuing a degree in construction management, taking with her valuable real-world experience she gained through the DISCG project.

The Daniel Island School and Community Garden team expressed its gratitude for Hammond’s expertise, leadership, and dedication. Thanks to her vision and the hard work of her fellow Scouts and volunteers, the rebuilt educational and pollinator beds will serve students and the community for many years to come.