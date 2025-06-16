SC's dry winter sets stage for summer pests

After a winter with below-average rainfall across much of South Carolina, pest season could be a problem. While many assume less moisture means fewer bugs, pest experts say the opposite can sometimes be true.

“When winter is dry, it stresses the ecosystem in ways that can push pests into our homes,” said Zachary Smith, founder of Smith’s Pest Management. “They’re not just surviving – they’re relocating. And that means more activity in kitchens, basements, and crawl spaces.”

Smith said that a lack of winter moisture doesn’t wipe out pest populations – it simply shifts where and how they operate. And often, that shift is indoors.

“We tend to see spikes in ants, spiders, and even rodents after dry winters,” he said. “They go where water and food are still available, and that usually means closer to people.”

While wetter winters tend to promote underground nesting and mosquito breeding, dry winters present a different set of risks. “When the soil is dry, pests that normally stay outdoors start migrating sooner and deeper into man-made structures,” Smith explained.

For pests like carpenter ants, spiders, and cockroaches, a dry landscape becomes inhospitable, so they turn to homes, sheds, garages, and crawl spaces for food and moisture.

Rodents follow a similar pattern.

“Dry weather above ground doesn’t stop rats or mice - it just forces them to concentrate in areas with better resources,” Smith said. “And that often means your pantry.”

Smith’s team is already seeing early signs of activity in both urban and rural homes across South Carolina. Based on current conditions, these pests are likely to be the most problematic:

Carpenter Ants: In search of moist wood and water sources, these ants can tunnel into homes after dry winters. “They’ll take advantage of even a minor leak,” Smith said.

Spiders: Lower prey availability outdoors means spiders may follow insects into homes and garages. “More bugs inside means more spiders inside,” he said.

Rodents: Drier ground makes burrowing difficult, and a lack of outdoor food sources may push rodents indoors. “Once they’re in, they tend to stay and multiply,” Smith said.

Cockroaches: These moisture-dependent pests will seek out sinks, basements, and warm appliance spaces if conditions outside are too dry.

Smith recommends South Carolina residents act now – before the increasing summer heat drives even more pests indoors.

1. Eliminate indoor moisture sources.

“Fix any leaks under sinks, behind appliances, or in the basement,” he advised. “In a dry year, even small drips can attract pests looking for water.”

2. Seal entry points.

Use caulk or weather stripping to seal cracks in foundations, door frames, and utility entries. “Rodents only need a hole the size of a dime,” Smith said.

3. Keep landscaping in check.

“Even if it’s dry, overgrown shrubs and leaf piles create cool, shaded microclimates that pests love,” he explained. Trim vegetation and clear clutter around the house.

4. Store food properly.

“Rodents and roaches aren’t picky,” Smith warned. “Keep pet food sealed, clean up crumbs, and avoid leaving dishes in the sink overnight.”

5. Schedule a preventive inspection.

“Pest control isn’t just for emergencies,” he added. “An early inspection can stop problems before they become visible – and expensive.”

For more information, visit the infographic predicting pests across the United States for 2025.

Provided by Smith’s Pest Management.