Seacoast Church to open new campus in Point Hope

For anyone who has ever circled the Seacoast Church Mount Pleasant campus parking lot hunting for a spot, relief is coming.

The non-denominational megachurch is opening its newest campus in Point Hope, to serve the rapidly growing Clements Ferry area.

The new location will be inside Philip Simmons Elementary School at 2095 Seven Sticks Drive.

“Over the past several years, the Clements Ferry and Point Hope area has experienced incredible growth, with new neighborhoods, schools, and businesses,” said John Gilmer, Seacoast’s Point Hope campus pastor. “We recognized that many families moving into this community will be looking for a place to connect spiritually and relationally close to home.”

The campus will officially launch on Sunday, Dec. 21, with service times at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve services will be held at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

Church officials said the school will serve as a temporary home for the foreseeable future.

“You can expect a welcoming, come-as-you-are environment with powerful worship and practical, Biblical teaching that connects to everyday life," Gilmer said.

"Whether you’re exploring faith for the first time or have been following Jesus for years, our goal is to help you take your next step in your relationship with God.”

The new campus will cater to all ages, including a Kidscoast Children’s Ministry (ages birth through fifth grade) and a Custom Student Ministry (sixth through 12th grades.) Teen programs will include spiritual and social midweek gatherings and quarterly events.

Adults will also have the opportunity to join small groups and serve teams or participate in local and global outreach initiatives.

“The Point Hope campus will reflect the heart and DNA of Seacoast Church,” Gilmer said. “Every location is shaped by its community, and Point Hope will reflect the unique heartbeat of the Clements Ferry and Point Hope area.”

Josh Surratt, lead pastor of the Mount Pleasant campus, said, “This (opening) is going to be amazing – it’s our second campus launch this year. We live off of Clements Ferry and know there are so many people here. It’s going to be incredible.”