See the smoke? It could be a prescribed forest fire

If you were driving on the overpasses of I-526 last week near the Clements Ferry and Daniel Island exits, you may have noticed plumes of black smoke rising to the sky in the distance.

As the spring months continue, forestry officials are conducting prescribed fires in thousands of acres of forests across South Carolina, including the neighboring Francis Marion National Forest, which borders the Cainhoy, Wando, and Clements Ferry Road communities.

"We use prescribed fires throughout the year to help reduce overgrown vegetation to help protect local communities, infrastructure, and natural resources from wildfires," said a statement from the U.S. Forest Service in February.

The proactive measures are part of national and statewide efforts to prevent the spread of wildfires.

By removing old vegetation, or fuel, under controlled conditions, forest officials say the chances of damaging fires are reduced.

Three weeks ago, in late March, the South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a three-day burning ban across the state as low humidity levels, gusty winds, and continued drought conditions increased the fear of pop-ups.

A state forester’s burning ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, campfires, bonfires, and other recreational fires in unincorporated areas.

Although the burning ban was lifted in April, the warning was not: April is historically the month when South Carolina has seen the most damaging and costly wildfires.

“Just because the burning ban is being lifted, it does not mean the fire danger is gone," said South Carolina Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones. "Most of the state is still very dry, and the risk of fires igniting easily remains. Anyone who has conducted a burn recently should continue to monitor it closely because of the potential for it to reignite.

“If you choose to burn outdoors, you should be extremely careful and take all necessary precautions. Any fire you start is your responsibility even if it rekindles and spreads days later.”

A Red Flag Fire Alert was also issued last week as a reminder that the danger of out-of-control wildfires had increased. The alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, but it does ask people to voluntarily hold off on any yard fires.

Although the Red Flag Fire Alert has since been lifted for Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties, state law still requires anyone planning to burn outdoors (outside of city limits) to notify the Forestry Commission in advance and to have water on standby to keep the fire contained.

The U.S. Forest Service will continue with prescribed burns in the Francis Marion Forest, and cautions residents that nearby roads in those areas may be closed for several days.

They also note that area residents may see and experience smoke during those controlled fires.

The Southern Region Prescribed Burn Accomplishment Tracker (arcg.is/0rC5im) shows when prescribed forest burns will take place over the next 10 days and which burns are already in progress, partially completed, or completed.